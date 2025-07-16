Key Notes

DEA and FBI dismantle Sinaloa cartel operation and seize $10 million in cryptocurrency.

The raid is part of a wider campaign targeting illegal drug trafficking nationwide.

Cryptocurrency is increasingly used by criminals for laundering illicit funds.

In a major blow to transnational organized crime, federal authorities have seized over $10 million in cryptocurrency connected to the Sinaloa cartel.

The seizure, carried out in Miami through a joint effort between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), shows the growing role of digital currencies in global narcotics trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the operation forms part of a broader national initiative designed to reduce the illegal drug trade and shield communities from issues linked to addiction, overdose, and drug-fueled violence.

Since January 2025, the campaign has resulted in the removal of 44 million fentanyl pills, 4,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, close to 65,000 pounds of methamphetamine, and over 201,500 pounds of cocaine from circulation.

Robert Murphy, the DEA Acting Administrator disclosed that, “DEA is hitting the cartels where it hurts — with arrests, with seizures, and with relentless pressure.”

The Department of Justice detailed the regions targeted in the nationwide crackdown and the quantities of drugs seized. In Lexington County, South Carolina, the DEA, while working alongside state and local authorities, confiscated more than 156 pounds of fentanyl, 44 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and apprehended a suspected trafficker.

In El Paso, Texas, the DEA, while collaborating with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Border Patrol, intercepted a vehicle equipped with a GPS tracker and seized 115 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside.

Criminals Using Crypto to Launder Proceeds

Criminals have long turned to cryptocurrency as a tool for laundering illicit funds. One prominent example is the Lazarus Group, a cybercriminal organization notorious for breaching major companies and crypto platforms.

Following their attack on Bybit, the group reportedly laundered all the 499,000 stolen ETH using crypto mixers and DEXs such as THORChain.

Data from UK-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic reveals a sharp rise in illicit and high-risk cryptocurrency transactions via cross-chain swaps, reaching an estimated $21.8 billion in 2025, up from $7 billion in 2023.

North Korean-linked actors are estimated to account for about 12% of these illicit cross-chain transactions.

The Bybit breach reportedly drove THORChain’s trading volume up to $4.6 billion, generating more than $5.5 million in transaction fees for the platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.