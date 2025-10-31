Deutsche Telekom Joins Theta Network as Validator

Key Notes

Deutsche Telekom is now one of Theta Network’s enterprise validator node operators.

Google, Samsung, and Sony are among the top firms in the Theta validator network.

These validators will stake THETA and earn TFUEL as staking rewards.

Top telecommunication firm Deutsche Telekom has joined the Theta Network as an enterprise validator node operator. The latter announced the new development on Oct. 31, noting that Deutsche Telekom is the first of its kind on its blockchain. This feat marks a major advancement for the Germany-based firm.

Deutsche Telekom Joins Google and Sony on Theta Network

Theta announced that Deutsche Telekom has now joined the likes of Google, Samsung, Sony, and other world-leading businesses as a validator on its network. Together, they will serve as strategic institutional nodes that validate transactions and secure Theta’s native L1 network.

To complete the validation, they are required to stake THETA and earn TFUEL as staking rewards.

This singular action plays a significant role in maintaining the integrity and security of the protocol. Dirk Roeder, Head of Telekom MMS Web3 Infrastructure and Solutions, noted that the decision to join the protocol as a validator comes from the recognition of the impressive operations on the Theta Network.

He pointed out how Theta’s decentralized architecture aligns perfectly with Deutsche Telekom’s goal of providing reliable and secure infrastructure.

“We’ve been impressed by recent Theta EdgeCloud use cases focused on reliability, performance, and security, particularly in academia where large AI models are trained and served at the edge,” Roeder said.

The Telecom exec noted that ”Theta’s decentralized architecture” is at par with the firm’s “focus on dependable, secure infrastructure. As a digital leader, we’re happy to support this innovative technology and contribute to its growth, unlocking new possibilities and opportunities in the process.”

Deutsche Telekom Supports Bitcoin Mining Initiative

Before coming to Theta Network, Deutsche Telekom had recorded quite a number of wins and expansion moves.

In 2024, it collaborated with Bankhaus Metzler to launch a pilot project to operate a Bitcoin mining initiative using surplus energy. They planned to utilize renewable energy sources that would otherwise go unused due to the grid’s current limitations.

The pilot project was hosted at Riva GmbH Engineering in Backnang. Here, the mining operation is powered by the company’s photovoltaic system, and this makes it a direct link between renewable energy production and crypto mining. Telekom MMS’s expertise in Web3 technology is being harnessed for this operation.

Also, Metis Solutions GmbH oversees the entire mining infrastructure, while Bankhaus Metzler is responsible for the financial side.

