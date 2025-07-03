Shiba Inu Is Ready for Breakout With MACD Crossover, AI Teaser

Key Notes

Shiba Inu’s technical indicators form a bullish pattern amid market-wide recovery.

Lead SHIB developer teased “JUL-AI” with an AI-generated video.

The positive technicals come as the sentiment gains upward momentum.

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $7.11 B Vol. 24h: $193.97 M , the second-largest meme coin, could finally see some notable gains after its constant declines since December 2024.

SHIB recorded a strong bull run after the presidential elections in the United States in November last year. The meme coin reached a local high of $0.000033 as its market cap broke the $19 billion mark.

With the latest developments, SHIB is well-positioned to repeat the election-triggered rally, but this time, with multiple bullish catalysts.

On June 24, Shiba Inu formed a golden cross after the Iran–Israel war came to a stop with US President Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire.

Moreover, the pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, hinted at artificial intelligence on July 1 on X.

JULY is… JUL-AI. Prepare for many announcements, releases, and discussions around everything we've built thus far and where we see the future going. Talk soon: pic.twitter.com/mG3Rq55buR — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) July 1, 2025

He shared an AI-generated video with a futuristic theme, saying, “Prepare for many announcements, releases, and discussions.”

While it’s not clear what the AI teaser from the top SHIB developer is, it has already triggered FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors, also called the SHIB Army.

MACD Crossover Formed Bullish Pattern

In addition to the FOMO around the meme coin, Shiba Inu’s MACD indicator suggests an incoming uptrend.

The MACD line shows the difference between two moving averages, usually 12-day and 26-day. And its signal line points at the nine-day moving average of the MACD line.

When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, it often means it’s a good time to buy. When it crosses below, it can hint at an incoming selling pressure.

In this case, the MACD crossover shows strong bullish momentum for the second-largest meme coin.

SHIB has already gained 6% in 24 hours and is trading at $0.000012 at the time of writing. The rise comes as the global crypto market cap surged 2.8% to $3.39 trillion.

At this point, the primary price target for Shiba Inu would be the psychological $0.000020 zone. If the uptrend continues, the dog-themed meme coin could potentially break its local high of $0.000033.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.