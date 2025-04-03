Dogecoin Price Today: DOGE 250% Rally Ahead? Analyst Unveils Bullish Case

Key Notes

DOGE is trading at $0.1645, down 2.5% in the past 24 hours.

Ali Martinez highlights a long-term parallel channel since 2018, with $0.16 as a key level.

A breakout above $0.16 could propel DOGE to $0.50, while a breakdown risks a plunge to $0.06.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $25.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.63 B is currently trading at $0.1645, reflecting a 2.5% drop in the last 24 hours. This decline aligns with the broader cryptocurrency market correction following the US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a global 10% tariff proposal.

Despite the downturn, analysts remain optimistic about DOGE’s future trajectory. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has noted on X that on the weekly price chart, the largest memecoin has been trading within a parallel channel since July 2018.

According to his analysis, if DOGE maintains its footing above the $0.16 support, it could lead to a major rally towards $0.50, a staggering 250% surge from current value.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is at a make-or-break level. If $0.16 holds, a rally to $0.57 could follow. If it fails, a drop to $0.06 becomes likely.

However, should the token fail to hold this threshold, a steep correction down to $0.06 may be in play.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s futures open interest (OI) has dropped over 3% to $1.56 billion, indicating reduced speculative interest among traders. Derivatives trading volume has also seen a 40% jump to $5.24 billion, suggesting a volatile period for traders.

DOGE Price Outlook

On the DOGE daily price chart, the price has been consolidating near its lower band, suggesting a potential oversold condition. A bounce from these levels could trigger a mean reversion move towards the middle band near $0.176.

Meanwhile, the RSI also approaches oversold conditions but hasn’t yet entered extreme levels. If RSI, currently around 40, dips further below 30, it could signal a buying opportunity.

On the other hand, the MACD line is currently below the signal line and the histogram is still in negative territory. However, a slowing momentum in the bearish histogram bars hints at a possible reversal if buying volume picks up.

Additionally, the accumulation/distribution indicator suggests that despite recent price declines, some investors are still accumulating DOGE.

At the time of writing, DOGE boasts a market cap of $24.45 billion and sits at the 8th spot in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies. Analysts have been eyeing $1 for the meme coin since the past few years. The cryptocurrency is 77% down from its peak of $0.737, achieved in 2021.

