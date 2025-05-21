Key Notes

Based on the historical chart patterns, crypto analyst Javon Marks forecasts a 215% surge to $0.73905.

Grayscale's Dogecoin ETF filing awaits a decision from the SEC, expected by June 17.

Some crypto market analysts also predict a parabolic runup in DOGE, moving all the way to $6.

Earlier today, the Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B price surged over 4%, moving all the way to $0.232, with daily trading volume surging 12% to more than $2 billion. This comes despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying the decision on a spot Dogecoin ETF from Graysclae Investments.

Recently, Dogecoin has been trading in a tight range between $0.22 and $0.25, and is still trading 38% up on the monthly chart. However, it has found stiff resistance at $0.25, where early investors have been doing heavy distribution.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted a potential breakout scenario for Dogecoin (DOGE) as the meme-inspired cryptocurrency gains momentum. “Momentum is building!” Martinez noted. According to Martinez, if Dogecoin manages to surpass the critical resistance level at $0.239, it could pave the way for a rally toward $0.265.

https://twitter.com/ali_charts/status/1925116354065273177

Dogecoin Price Is Preparing for 215% Gains Ahead

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has drawn attention to Dogecoin’s (DOGE) historical bull cycle patterns, suggesting the current setup mirrors previous rallies. Based on past trends, Marks predicts that DOGE could experience a significant surge of over 215%, potentially reaching a minimum price of $0.73905.

“By Dogecoin’s previous bull cycles and its similar setup this cycle, another nearly +215% increase can be on the way,” Marks stated.

By Dogecoin's previous bull cycles and its similar setup this cycle, another nearly +215% increase to $0.73905, AT THE MINIMUM, can be on the way ⚡️.$DOGE pic.twitter.com/0CQt5EPADZ — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) May 21, 2025

Some market analysts have also been giving much higher price targets of $1 and beyond for Dogecoin price. A technical analysis chart shared by cryptocurrency analyst “Trader Tardigrade” suggests DOGE may be forming its third major cup and handle.

According to the analysis, Dogecoin appears to be nearing the completion of its third such pattern. Also, the logarithmic scale suggests that potential targets could reach as high as $6.00, significantly above Dogecoin’s current trading range.

#Dogecoin's 6-month chart provides a clear macro picture of its past gains and forecasts its future moves 🔥$Doge pic.twitter.com/Ad92UyHdBj — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) May 20, 2025

DOGE ETF Decision Delayed Once Again

Grayscale Investments has taken a significant step in expanding its crypto offerings by filing for a spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, following the launch of its DOGE Trust in January. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged the DOGE ETF filing in March, initiating the official review process.

The SEC is expected to announce its decision on the Dogecoin ETF by June 17. Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst James Seyffart commented on the development, noting that delays in the approval process for such products are a common occurrence.

Earlier this week, the SEC postponed its decision on the Solana ETF applications submitted by Bitwise and 21Shares.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥Meme Coin Bitcoin BULL Gains Momentum

As Bitcoin continues its upward march toward all-time highs, the meme coin Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL) is drawing attention with its innovative presale program and unique reward structure.

The BTCBULL team has introduced a creative incentive model: for every $25,000 increase in Bitcoin’s price between $100,000 and $250,000, holders receive benefits such as Bitcoin airdrops and token burns. The most significant reward — a BTCBULL token airdrop — is planned when Bitcoin reaches the $250,000 milestone.

What You Need to Know About BTCBULL Presale

Key BTCBULL presale details:

Token price: $0.00252

$0.00252 Funds raised: $6.06 million

$6.06 million Goal: $6.9 million

$6.9 million Payment methods: ETH, USDT

ETH, USDT Ticker: BTCBULL

The presale is nearing its conclusion, with just hours left before it closes. Early investors are optimistic about potential gains, especially as Bitcoin’s rally fuels excitement.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.