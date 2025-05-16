Key Notes

DOGE is down 2% in 24 hours, trading near $0.2235 after a strong weekly surge.

Over 1 billion DOGE tokens have been accumulated by large investors in 30 days.

Analysts eye a breakout above $0.26, with a target price of $0.40.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B is currently undergoing a period of consolidation after a 9% weekly surge. At the time of writing, the largest meme coin is trading near $0.2235, down by 2% in the past 24 hours.

However, analysts on X remain optimistic as key on-chain metrics flash bullish signals. According to data, DOGE is witnessing a surge in network activity with an uptick in active addresses, transaction volume, and whale activity.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is seeing a rise in active addresses, transaction volume, and whale activity. All bullish signals that could support further upside! pic.twitter.com/pRHObYo60J — Ali (@ali_charts) May 16, 2025

Notably, large investors have accumulated over 1 billion DOGE tokens, worth over $223 million, in the past 30 days. This accumulation has helped push the token’s market cap to around $33.37 billion, up by $11 billion in the same period.

DOGE Price Outlook

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that the $0.25–$0.26 zone is a major resistance band for DOGE. Interestingly, the meme coin has tested this level five times since December 2024. Martinez believes a breakout above this range could trigger a strong bullish rally.

Meanwhile, crypto trader Trader Tardigrade stated that the current consolidation could last a few more days. He also echoed bullish sentiment in the mid-term, predicting a resistance breach and breakout to the $0.40 mark.

#Dogecoin is on way to break the resistance 🚀

Consolidation is expected to stay for several days.

A final breakout will be seen and $Doge will reach $0.4 as the next target 🔥 https://t.co/ue3PXfjzFn pic.twitter.com/pMKmfkgD7q — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) May 16, 2025

On the 4-hour DOGE price chart, the RSI is sitting near 47, suggesting neutral momentum. The downward gradient suggests that consolidation may continue in the short term. If DOGE drops further, traders should look for support around $0.217 and $0.20.

Meanwhile, Bollinger Bands show price compression as DOGE trades below the middle band (20-day SMA), suggesting reduced volatility. However, a break above the upper band near $0.242 could confirm a bullish move.

The Balance of Power (BoP) indicator currently stands at -0.34, reflecting mild bearish dominance. BoP must recover above zero to support bulls.

