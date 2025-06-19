Dogecoin Outflows Cross $35 Million in 48 Hours as Reversal Signals Emerge

Key Notes

Dogecoin exchange outflows top $35 million in 48 hours.

RSI divergence and MACD flattening suggest weakening bearish momentum.

DOGE must stay above $0.1600 to keep bullish setup valid.

Dogecoin price is showing early signs of a potential rebound as technical and on-chain metrics converge near a critical support zone. DOGE is trading near $0.1701, down over 20 percent from its June high of $0.2135, and is now retesting the long-standing support band between $0.1600 and $0.1670.

This level has held firm during past corrections, and once again, DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $25.49 B Vol. 24h: $638.35 M is flashing signs that a short-term reversal may be taking shape.

RSI Divergence and MACD Flattening Hint at Rebound Potential

A bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index is the most notable development. While DOGE’s price recently fell to a lower low, the RSI formed a higher low, currently sitting at 35.90. This divergence implies weakening bearish momentum and could signal a bottoming process.

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator, though still in negative territory, is beginning to flatten. The histogram bars have narrowed over the past few days, often an early sign of momentum shifting. A bullish crossover here could act as further confirmation if price action improves.

Over $35 Million in DOGE Flows Out of Exchanges

Supporting the bullish technical signals is a sharp uptick in accumulation. Based on CoinGlass data, more than $35 million in DOGE has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges over the last 48 hours. On June 19 alone, net outflows topped $3.36 million.

This trend suggests that traders are moving assets to self-custody, which typically signals long-term holding intent. Reduced sell pressure at key technical support increases the likelihood of a bounce.

Key Levels to Watch

If DOGE holds above $0.1600, the next resistance zones lie between $0.2050 and $0.2100. Beyond that, a broader breakout could aim for the previous high near $0.2550 to $0.2600.

A daily close below $0.1600 would invalidate the setup and open room toward $0.1400.

$DOGE is on the verge of a massive break-out. This chart looks insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ez6wONROdy — CEO (@Investments_CEO) June 16, 2025

