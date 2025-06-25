DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Set to Overtake Tron (TRX) as Bulls Target 5-Day Pivot Point

Key Notes

Dogecoin's weekly rally stems from reduced geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve's maturing crypto stance.

Technical analysis reveals critical resistance at $0.168 that could trigger a 25% surge toward $0.20 target level.

Market positioning shows DOGE poised to overtake Tron's $25.9 billion valuation in cryptocurrency rankings.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $24.78 B Vol. 24h: $929.54 M price settles at $0.16 on Wednesday, June 25 and market momentum cools after a 16% run in 5 days. Technical indicators show that DOGE looks set to overtake Tron TRX $0.27 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $25.90 B Vol. 24h: $557.06 M market valuation if bulls flip the next major resistance cluster.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Posts 16% Rebound as Geopolitical Risks Wane

Dogecoin joins the likes of Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $6.85 B Vol. 24h: $104.60 M and Pi Coin PI $0.61 24h volatility: 12.8% Market cap: $4.63 B Vol. 24h: $342.24 M posting double-digit gains this week as upbeat sentiment emerges around geopolitical and macroeconomic signals. The rebound since Trump’s ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran has boosted retail-driven markets and enhanced investor risk appetite across the cryptocurrency sector.

Federal Reserve commentary has provided another possible catalyst for the recent surge. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech to the Senate Banking Committee declarating of crypto assets as “maturing” has resonated well with markets, while growing anticipation of potential rate cuts continues to boost demand for risk assets.

At press time, Dogecoin commands a $24.9 billion market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap rankings, trailing in 9th position behind Tron’s $25.9 billion valuation by a narrow margin. This positioning sets up an intriguing battle for market ranking as momentum continues to build in favor of retail-driven assets.

Tron’s status as a leading stablecoin transaction platform typically provides stability during market rallies, but historical patterns suggest the network could see less traction during periods of market recovery.

DOGE Price Forecast: $0.20 Breakout Ahead if Bulls Flip 5-Day Resistance

The Dogecoin chart reveals a compelling technical setup as the token currently trades at $0.16614, positioned within a critical resistance zone that could determine the next major move. Looking at the 4-hour timeframe, DOGE has carved out a distinctive recovery pattern from its recent lows around $0.145.

The Bulls and Bears Power (BBP) indicator, which measures the strength of buying versus selling pressure, currently shows a reading of 0.00437. This oscillator, displayed at the bottom of the chart, helps identify momentum shifts by comparing the relationship between closing prices and the high-low range.

Most notably, the chart displays a prominent green highlighted zone between approximately $0.155 and $0.168, representing a crucial accumulation area where DOGE has found consistent buying interest.

The pivot points clearly marked on the chart show key levels at $0.16800 and $0.20672. The immediate resistance at $0.168 represents the first hurdle DOGE must overcome to confirm bullish momentum. A decisive break above this level would target the upper pivot at $0.21, representing a potential 25% gain from current levels.

Technical structure suggests that a clean break and close above $0.168 would likely trigger momentum algorithms and stop-loss covering from short positions, potentially creating a rapid move toward the $0.20 psychological level. Conversely, rejection at current levels could see DOGE retest the lower boundary of the green accumulation zone around $0.15.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.