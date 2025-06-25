Key Notes

Pi Coin price surges by 17% on Wednesday June 25, crossing the $0.65 mark for the first time in the month.

Pi Coin emerges the most-searched asset on CoinMarketCap as interest grows ahead of its "Pi2Day" event slated for June 28.

Technical indicators suggest a potential breakout towards $3 if certain bullish conditions are met.

Pi Coin’s impressive 17% rally on Wednesday has captured market attention amid broader crypto market optimism. The surge comes as global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, rally following Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran this week.

As Bitcoin BTC $107 926 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $32.98 B and Ethereum ETH $2 491 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $300.86 B Vol. 24h: $18.69 B advanced to new weekly highs above $107,000 and $2,400 respectively, the PI price gains have significantly outperformed major assets.

Pi Coin is currently trading at $0.66 at press time on Wednesday, June 25, marking a substantial recovery from recent lows. The ongoing PI price rally appears to be driven by a combination of improved sentiment across the crypto market and retail anticipation surrounding the upcoming Pi2Day event, a key catalyst within the Pi Network ecosystem.

What is Pi2Day?

Pi Network is due to commemorate the platform’s achievements and ongoing developments on June 28, a date holding special significance as 06.28 represents double the symbolic value of Pi Day (3.14).

Market data reveals heightened anticipation among users, with search interest for “Pi2Day” reaching peak levels recently. With less than 3 days remaining until the Pi2Day event, market impact is now being felt as PI coin emerged as the most searched asset on CoinMarketCap on Wednesday, June 25.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Will Pi2Day Event Trigger $3 Rally?

If growing bullish speculation surrounding the Pi2Day event persists, PI coin bulls could hold out for another leg-up in the coming trading sessions. Technical indicators on the PIUSDT daily chart further emphasize this optimistic PI coin price prediction.

The PI $0.58 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $4.36 B Vol. 24h: $316.92 M price forecast chart below reveals a compelling double bottom formation, a classic bullish reversal pattern that could signal substantial upside potential. The pattern shows two distinct lows around the $0.40-$0.45 region, with the recent bounce confirming the second bottom.

Meanwhile, increasing volume accompanies the recent price surge, indicating active buying interest.

According to recent analysis, Pi Coin is expected to trade between $0.60 and $0.74 by the end of this week, with a clean breakout and retest near $0.74 potentially sparking a strong rally if sentiment improves ahead of Pi2Day.

In terms of long-term outlook a 360% PI coin price rally is required from current levels of around $0.65, to validate the $3 target highlighted by the Double Bottom pattern.

However, The 14-day RSI currently shows overvalued conditions, suggesting short-term consolidation before the next move. If this bearish scenario materializes, PI coin price could retest its immediate psychological support cluster near $0.50.

