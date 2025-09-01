Dogecoin Analyst Forecasts 850% Price Rally in September as Traders Deploy $42M Support at $0.21

Key Notes

DOGE futures volumes surged 119% to $5.36 billion while open interest dropped 4.7%, indicating strategic position reshuffling by traders.

Critical support established at $0.21 with $42 million in leveraged long positions, creating potential launch pad for September breakout.

Market analyst projects potential 850% rally targeting previous all-time highs above $2 if current support levels hold firm.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $31.28 B Vol. 24h: $2.54 B price gained renewed momentum on Monday as trading volumes jumped 150%, following the meme coin’s 10% monthly gain in August that outpaced Bitcoin’s BTC $107 808 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $41.20 B 6% decline. The weekend’s muted activity gave way to heightened market interest as DOGE closed August at $0.21.

Derivative data reinforces the recovery in traction as Coinglass reported that DOGE futures volumes jumped 119% to $5.36 billion, while open interest fell 4.7% to $3.24 billion.

The decline in open interest suggests strategic reshuffling, particularly from bullish traders who closed $7.61 million in long contracts, compared with just $2.41 million in shorts.

However, a crucial detail stands out as the largest concentration of leverage is clustered at $0.21, where bull traders deployed $42 million in longs over the past week.

This level has emerged as a critical support zone for Dogecoin price action as Bitcoin led crypto market-wide corrections in the last week of August. If sustained, this base could provide the momentum for a decisive upward move heading into September.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Analyst Predicts 900% Rally

Prominent market analyst DogeLord told his 12,500 followers on Sunday that a “propulsion candle” looks imminent, hinting that September could emerge as a major breakout month for Dogecoin price.

His long-term chart projection places Dogecoin on the cusp of a move that could propel prices back to all-time highs, signaling that sustained hold above $0.21 could fuel a rally to the $0.34 resistance zone, with further breakout towards the current global peaks near $0.75.

Beyond that, the chart projects a possible retest of prior all-time highs above $2, implying a rally of up to 850% from DOGE’s current price levels.

On the downside, failure to maintain the $0.21 support could expose DOGE to downside risk toward $0.17, with stronger support at $0.13. A break below those levels would likely delay any bullish momentum until another bull cycle kicks off.

With traders heavily clustered at $0.21, the coming weeks will test whether bulls can convert leveraged positioning into a September breakout, or if short sellers will press for further correction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.