Tron Network Hits 2.5M Active Users Outpacing BNB Chain, Solana After 60% Fee Cut

Tron achieved 2.53 million active users, surpassing Solana's 2.2 million and BNB Chain's 2.4 million following network fee reductions.

Daily revenue dropped to $810,330 compared to Solana's $1 million despite higher user count, highlighting fee versus adoption trade-offs.

Justin Sun announced support for Trump's WLFI token and increased USD1 stablecoin liquidity to strengthen ecosystem positioning.

The Justin Sun-led Tron TRX $0.34 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $31.75 B Vol. 24h: $863.49 M network has leapfrogged competitors in active address counts, hitting 2.53 million users on September 1, according to DeFiLlama data. In comparison, Binance’s BNB Chain recorded 2.4 million, while Solana trailed slightly at 2.2 million at press time.

The user-base milestone follows Tron’s community-approved 60% network fee cut, which went into effect last Friday, after the native coin TRX price rose 115% over the past year, driving up transaction costs.

Tron network transfer fees reduced by 60%! Come and try it out! https://t.co/Ei3z6zq5Ug — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 1, 2025

Founder Justin Sun had explained that the move was designed to preserve accessibility, particularly in stablecoin transfers, where Tron dominates global activity. Currently, Tron hosts more than $81 billion in Tether’s USDT, accounting for nearly 50% of the world’s largest stablecoin’s $172 billion circulating supply.

Tron Ranks Below Solana in Revenues as 60% Fee Cut Takes Effect

While Tron’s user base is rising as anticipated, the 60% fee cut raises major questions for revenue generation. In a statement last week, Sun acknowledged that lower fees may reduce revenues in the short term, but stressed that stimulating adoption and growing transaction volumes would ultimately strengthen Tron’s long-term profitability.

At the time of writing, Tron’s 24-hour fees totaled $810,330, placing it below Solana’s $1 million daily revenue, despite Tron’s higher 2.5 million active addresses versus Solana’s 2.19 million. The disparity emphasizes the trade-off between user growth and fee-based returns for stakers and network validators holding TRX.

Excited to share my thoughts on $WLFI — I truly believe this will be one of the biggest and most important projects in crypto. 🦅 We have no plans to sell our unlocked tokens anytime soon. The long-term vision here is too powerful, and I’m fully aligned with the mission.… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 1, 2025

In other developments on Monday, Sun expressed support for the launch of the Trump-backed WLFI token, a $30 billion rollout listed on Bybit, Coinbase, and Binance. He pledged that Tron would not sell its unlocked WLFI holdings, signaling confidence in its strategic positioning across the broader crypto ecosystem.

At the same time, he announced Tron would increase USD1 stablecoin liquidity to $200 million. It remains to be seen if this USD1 liquidity boost and long-term WLFI partnership further deepen Tron’s multi-chain stablecoin traction enough to offset the impact of the short-term revenue dip as depicted by the revenue gap with Solana.

SUBBD Presale Gains Momentum as Tron Traders Seek Alternatives

