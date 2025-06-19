XRP Price Prediction: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Targets $5

Key Notes

XRP is tightening within a large symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The token is trading around $2.15 as volatility continues to compress, setting the stage for a potential move in either direction.

The triangle structure has formed over the past few months, with lower highs and higher lows indicating indecision. These setups typically precede large breakouts when volume returns and traders commit to a direction.

Triangle Resistance at $2.35 May Trigger Breakout Toward $5

Price is currently coiled between resistance at $2.35 and support at $2.00. If buyers manage to push through the upper boundary, XRP $2.17 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $127.89 B Vol. 24h: $1.67 B could confirm a measured move projection toward $5.00.

If the pattern breaks down, XRP may revisit a high-liquidity demand zone between $1.35 and $1.55. This range has supported price action during past consolidation phases and is closely watched by long-term holders.

Indicators and Fibonacci Levels Support Breakout Setup

The daily RSI sits at 44.33, reflecting mild bearish pressure without entering oversold territory, leaving room for a bullish reversal. The MACD remains flat below the zero line, signaling consolidation rather than trend confirmation.

XRP is also consolidating between the 0.382 and 0.5 Fibonacci retracement levels (weekly chart) at $2.26 and $1.91. On the 4-hour chart, price remains capped under the 20 EMA at $2.17, and tight Bollinger Bands signal compressed volatility ahead of a potential breakout.

Institutional Demand Adds to Technical Setup

Outside the charts, XRP is gaining traction among institutions. On June 18, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved spot ETFs for XRP from 3iQ, Purpose, and Evolve. These listings mark a significant step in accessibility and market legitimacy.

At the same time, whale wallets holding more than 1 million XRP reached new highs, and active addresses surged past 295,000. Ripple’s legal team also filed a joint motion with the SEC requesting a 60-day extension, with the next court date set for August 15.

Best Wallet ($BEST) Presale Builds Momentum

While XRP eyes a breakout, Best Wallet continues gaining early adopters. The next-gen DeFi wallet has raised over $13.4 million in its ongoing $BEST token presale.

With staking, multichain support, and real-time portfolio tracking built into the mobile app, the project is drawing strong attention. Investors can join the presale via card or crypto by connecting to the Best Wallet site before the next price jump.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.