Dogecoin Price Eyes 830% Rally Amid DOGE Whale Purchases

Key Notes

A "Spinning Top" candlestick pattern suggests a major reversal after the recent DOGE price correction.

Grayscale’s Zach Pandl attributes DOGE's rise to broader altcoin market momentum and renewed investor risk appetite.

Whale accumulation surged with 130 million DOGE purchased in a day.

With 35% monthly gains, Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $33.47 B Vol. 24h: $1.90 B price continues to be on investors’ radar, with analysts predicting 830% upside from here. Although DOGE flirts around $0.23 as of now, market analysts are hopeful of a potential breakout coming ahead, accompanied by strong whale purchases.

Dogecoin Price Prepares for 830% Breakout

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has expressed strong bullish sentiment on Dogecoin, citing historical patterns from previous bull cycles. According to Marks, the likelihood of DOGE price rallying over 226% from its current levels to break its all-time high of $0.73905 is “extremely high.”

Based on similarities to previous bull runs, the likeliness of $DOGE pushing over +226% from here to reach and break above the All Time High at $0.73905 is EXTREMELY HIGH! History also points to Dogecoin climbing above the $1.42 and $2.11 levels after, which is increase of more… pic.twitter.com/knJOk6VGfQ — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 30, 2025

Marks further commented that if the trend persists, Dogecoin could continue its upward momentum and potentially reach price levels of $1.42 and $2.11. This would mark a staggering 830% upside from the current levels.

On the other hand, the DOGE whale activity has shot up significantly, with big players buying 130 million DOGE yesterday. After facing rejection at $0.28, the Dogecoin price corrected 20% slipping to $0.22. However, the largest meme coin is showing signs of a potential reversal ahead.

Will DOGE Rally Continue After 40% Monthly Upside?

Crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade has highlighted a potential reversal signal for Dogecoin, pointing to the formation of a “Spinning Top” candlestick on the daily chart.

$Doge/D1#Dogecoin's daily candle closed with a Spinning Top.

This pattern often appears during a downtrend, suggesting a possible reversal. pic.twitter.com/GVbuFvX0Ce — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) July 30, 2025

According to the analyst, this pattern typically emerges during a downtrend and may indicate a shift in market sentiment or a pause in bearish momentum.

In a word with Decrypt publication, Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl said that the recent surge in interest in DOGE is primarily driven by investors’ renewed appetite for risk, instead of any fundamental developments. Pandl added:

“The gain in Dogecoin’s price this month is broadly in-line with other altcoins, and reflects an increase in crypto trader risk taking rather than any change in this project’s fundamental value.”

The Grayscale executive also added that the passage of stablecoin legislation in the US is providing a boost to broader crypto markets, including meme coins.

Snorter Bot (SNORT) in Limelight as Meme Coins Grab Attention

With Dogecoin pulling attention towards meme coins, Snorter Bot (SNORT) is once again in the limelight. Snorter Bot is a Telegram-based trading bot built for sniping and trading newly launched Solana meme coins. It features advanced scam detection, copy trading functionality, and MEV protection.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.0997.

Total raised: $2.57 million.

Token ticker: SNORT.

Some of the key features of Snorter Bot (SNORT) include fast and secure swaps, automated sniping, limit orders, honeypot detection, rugpull protection, etc.

