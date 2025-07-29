Dogecoin Price Today: Whales Buy 130M DOGE in 24 Hours

Key Notes

DOGE is down 69% from its all-time high but showing signs of renewed whale accumulation.

Technical indicators remain mixed, with DOGE hovering just above a key support zone around $0.22.

Breaking and holding above $0.25 is crucial for DOGE to aim for $0.33 and $0.40 targets.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $33.71 B Vol. 24h: $2.38 B , the crypto market’s original meme token, is back in the spotlight after shedding 5.46% in the past 24 hours and crashing over 14% in the past week, currently trading at $0.2283, down nearly 69% from its all-time high.

Institutional Whispers and Whale Activity Fuel Optimism

July marked a key turning point for Dogecoin. After months of stagnation between $0.17 and $0.21, DOGE rallied through the $0.25–$0.26 resistance zone, coinciding with a major announcement: Bit Origin Ltd raised $500 million to build out a Dogecoin treasury.

Corporate capital is now being funneled into DOGE infrastructure, signaling growing institutional curiosity. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, whales have bought the DOGE dip, scooping up over 130 million DOGE in just 24 hours.

The massive purchases follow a 38% increase in the odds of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval in 2025, as per decentralized betting platform Polymarket.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE at a Critical Juncture

The Dogecoin daily chart shows that DOGE is currently sitting just above a critical demand zone ($0.21–$0.23), which has now flipped into short-term support.

A rising trendline connecting a series of higher highs, acting as resistance, confirms the ascending triangle pattern. A break below this could lead to a retest of the $0.20 and possibly the $0.17 level, which has served as long-term support since March.

Also, the immediate resistance is $0.25–$0.26, a zone where investors saw a failed breakout earlier this month. Sustained momentum above this could open the doors to $0.33, followed by $0.40, making DOGE one of the best meme coins to buy.

The MACD has just made a bearish crossover, with the signal line flipping over the MACD line, indicating short-term downward momentum. Meanwhile, the BoP is neutral, showing neither buyers nor sellers hold a dominant edge.

On the other hand, the RSI is sitting at 54.42, indicating room to run either way. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remains positive at +0.08, showing net inflows into DOGE.

Backed by whale accumulation, rising institutional curiosity, and a looming ETF narrative, DOGE now faces a pivotal test at $0.25.

