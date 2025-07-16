PEPE Price Explodes 30% as Retail Investors Flood Ethereum Ecosystem

Key Notes

Ethereum's 6.2% daily gain to $3,250 has reignited retail confidence following foundation changes and Vitalik's upgrade proposals.

Large PEPE transactions dropped $83 million from peak levels, suggesting retail investors are driving the current 30% weekly rally.

Technical analysis shows PEPE testing upper Bollinger Band resistance at $0.0000135 with potential breakout toward $0.000016 target.

Pepe coin PEPE $0.000014 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $5.77 B Vol. 24h: $6.46 B was among the top gainers on Wednesday, as investors continued to funnel funds into the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem while Bitcoin BTC $119 366 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.38 T Vol. 24h: $49.42 B consolidated around the $120,000 mark.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum ETH $3 361 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $405.67 B Vol. 24h: $47.57 B recorded 6.2% gains over the last 24 hours, breaking above the $3,250 level and outperforming Bitcoin’s 2% daily uptick.

Notably, ETH had been considered undervalued during the earlier phases of the current bull cycle. But following recent leadership changes at the Ethereum Foundation and fresh upgrade proposals from Vitalik Buterin, retail confidence has been reignited. As a result, inflows are now cascading into key Ethereum-based ecosystem projects like PEPE.

PEPE has gained 5% intraday, breaking above the $0.000014 mark for the first time in 45 days, dating back to May 29th. On-chain data shows that this latest leg up has coincided with a mild decline in whale demand. IntoTheBlock’s Large Transactions metric tracks all transfers exceeding $100,000 daily, offering real-time insight into whale activity on the PEPE network.

At press time, more than $166 million in large transactions were recorded on the PEPE network over the past 24 hours. This marks an $83 million drop from the peak of $248.8 million registered on July 11. Yet, despite the retreat in whale activity, PEPE price has climbed 30% over the past week.

When a cryptocurrency rallies amid falling whale demand, it suggests the momentum is being driven largely by retail investors. This supports the broader narrative that renewed retail interest in Ethereum fueled by structural upgrades has spilled over to Ethereum-native meme coins like PEPE.

PEPE Price Eyes $0.000016 Breakout as Bollinger Bands Signal Volatility Surge

PEPE price is hovering around $0.0000138 after gaining 30% over the past week. The daily chart shows the price pushing against the upper Bollinger Band ($0.0000135), signaling heightened volatility and bullish momentum.

If PEPE achieves a daily closing price above this level, the breakout could extend toward the $0.000016 mark, last seen during early May.

The MACD indicator continues to rise above its signal line with expanding green histogram bars, reinforcing short-term bullish pressure. However, the upward momentum must hold above the mid-Bollinger level at $0.0000108, which now acts as key support.

A dip below this threshold could invalidate the bullish setup, exposing $0.0000081 as the next major support cluster.

As long as PEPE holds above $0.0000125, the momentum remains with buyers. Sustained closes above $0.0000135 this week could trigger a price move toward $0.000016, confirming a medium-term breakout.

Traders Turn to Solaxy Presale as PEPE Rallies on Retail Momentum

As PEPE rides retail-driven momentum to deliver 30% gains over the past week, Solana-based Layer-2 project Solaxy ($SOLX) is also attracting interest.

With over 70% staking rewards and multi-chain compatibility, SOLX offers early exposure to a utility-based token with high-growth potentials in the ongoing crypto bull cycle. Visit the official Solaxy website to join the presalce.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.