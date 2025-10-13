Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Say This DOGE Crash Looks Just Like the Ones Before Major Breakouts

The leading meme coin plunged from $0.25 to below $0.10 on several exchanges during the panic-driven selloff before quickly rebounding to around $0.19.

At the time of writing, DOGE trades at $0.2126, marking a 12.12% daily recovery, with trading volume surging nearly 30%. Despite the volatility, analysts believe this correction mirrors the same type of price behavior that historically precedes explosive rallies.

A Familiar Pattern Before Major Moves

According to market analysts such as Daan Crypto Trades, the recent DOGE movement aligns closely with patterns observed before major bullish reversals.

Most charts look the same. Took $DOGE here as an example. 1. Sharp sell off Friday evening into the giant wicks.

2. Initial bounce usually topping about halfway through the entire move (which often went -70% or more).

3. Sideways chop

4. Another -10% to -20% sell off on most… pic.twitter.com/2tcpEGvYny — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) October 12, 2025

The asset’s sharp 70% plunge from peak to trough, followed by a swift 50% recovery, is similar to structures seen in previous breakout phases. Analysts expect a period of sideways trading and potential minor corrections before another upward push.

Ali Martinez, another prominent crypto analyst, identified the $0.19-$0.21 range as a critical support area that could serve as a “buy-the-dip” zone.

Martinez shared a chart, indicating inefficiencies and gaps between the bounce levels and pre-crash highs, which often act as magnet zones for future price recovery.

DOGE Price Analysis: Key Support Zone and Bullish Outlook

DOGE remains within a long-term ascending channel, suggesting that its broader uptrend is still intact. If the current recovery holds above $0.20 and gains momentum toward $0.30, analysts say history could be setting up for another explosive Dogecoin breakout, targeting $0.48.

The optimistic target on many technical charts still hovers around the symbolic $1 mark, a move that would represent a more than 370% rally from current prices.

Meanwhile, the RSI levels have stabilized near 42, indicating that the asset is out of the oversold zone, while the MACD shows early signs of a bullish crossover.

These indicators collectively hint at a potential reversal forming beneath the surface.

A Rally Brewing?

Dogecoin has bounced back from a brutal market crash, with analysts pointing out that its recent price structure closely resembles those seen before major rallies.

With key support holding near $0.20, traders are eyeing bullish targets ranging from $0.48 to $1 if the recovery continues, based on historical chart patterns.

DOGE $1 Dream – $MAXI Is Already Ahead

While Dogecoin is eyeing a monster rally, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is attracting attention while blending the high-energy world of gym culture with the excitement of bullish crypto trading.

The project’s mascot, a muscular, caffeine-fueled Doge, captures the essence of its slogan: “never skip leg day, never skip a pump”.

For its holders, owning $MAXI is not merely an investment, but an entry into a lifestyle community that values both physical and financial growth.

The project’s ecosystem revolves around collective engagement, where holders share high-leverage trading strategies, compete on weekly leaderboards, and take part in themed challenges such as “Max Ripped, Max Gains”.

The presale has already raked in $3.5 million while currently, each $MAXI is priced $0.0002625.

To buy $MAXI, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your $MAXI purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.