Key Notes

Analysts project the Ethereum price could surpass $7,000 by May 2026.

Major institutions, including BitMine and BlackRock, reportedly bought billions in ETH.

Robert Kiyosaki advises buying Ethereum alongside silver as a store of value.

Ethereum Price Can See Another 100%, Experts Say

ETH $4 122 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $496.16 B Vol. 24h: $57.89 B price has staged a strong recovery following the crypto market crash, and is currently trading at $4,100 level. Market experts note that this V-shaped recovery from the bottom of $3,500 hints at a strong bullish sentiment for the rally to continue. If ETH breaks past its all-time highs, analysts see a rally to $8,500 coming.

Market experts are closely monitoring the ETH price recovery after it plummeted to $3,500 in a flash crash last Friday. With the broader crypto market recovery, Ethereum has bounced back to $4,100 as of press time.

Popular crypto analyst Ted Pillows said that the bulls have been successful in reclaiming the $4,060 support level. He added that the asset is currently exhibiting a V-shaped recovery pattern, a bullish signal suggesting strong market momentum.

According to X analyst Pillows, the next crucial resistance is at $4,250. A breakout above this level would likely place bulls back in control of Ethereum’s short-term trend.

$ETH has reclaimed the $4,060 support level. Right now, Ethereum is having a V-shaped recovery, which is a good sign. The next level to reclaim is $4,250 and then bulls will be in control. pic.twitter.com/itW20vge9r — Ted (@TedPillows) October 13, 2025

Other market analysts have been echoing similar thoughts, noting that ETH is preparing for a multi-month rally. Popular analyst Mike Investing said that the recent Ethereum price pullback under $4,000 was the final one as the asset begins its multi-month rally.

According to Mike, major institutional players, including BitMine and BlackRock, among others, collectively accumulated billions of dollars’ worth of ETH during the recent market dip. He projects that Ethereum could surpass $7,000 by May 2026 if current accumulation trends continue.

I’m officially calling it…$ETH had its final hard pullback below $4,000 before it begins its multi month incoming rally. During the recent pullback institutions like BitMine, Blackrock, & Vanguard all loaded collectively billions in $ETH. $7000+ by May 2026. Mark my words… pic.twitter.com/m0xCGA0pb1 — Mike Investing (@MrMikeInvesting) October 12, 2025

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has signaled that Ethereum (ETH) could be poised for its next upward move. Marks noted that a break above the key resistance level of $4,811.71 could trigger a rally, potentially sending ETH prices beyond $8,500.

$ETH Called to Precision. Next leg could be in the works and can send prices towards $8,500+ with a break of a key $4,811.71… (Ethereum) https://t.co/BTMUZlDxfB pic.twitter.com/vvG3r7Q8RZ — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) October 12, 2025

Buy Silver and Ethereum, Says Robert Kiyosaki

While predicting the biggest financial market crash this year in 2025, popular analyst Robert Kiyosaki advised his followers to buy silver and Ethereum. In his message on the X platform, Kiyosaki wrote:

“Today, I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value.”

REMINDER: I predicted the biggest crash in world history was coming in my book Rich Dad’s Prophecy. That crash will happen this year. Baby Boom Retirements are going to be wiped out. Many boomers will be homeless or living in their kids basement. Sad. REMiNDER: I have… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 11, 2025

Kiyosaki also praised Trump’s 401 (k) retirement plan, which allows investors to invest in alternative digital assets. In a recent post on X, the millionaire expressed admiration for Trump, praising him for challenging financial elites whom he alleges have taken advantage of the working class through traditional 401(k) plans.

Snorter Bot (SNORT) Targets $5 Million in Presale Raise

Snorter Bot, a rapidly growing Telegram-based trading assistant, is gaining traction and is closer to raising $5 million. It combines the viral appeal of meme coins with advanced trading functionality. Designed to simplify on-chain trading, the bot allows users to spot, snipe, and manage tokens directly within Telegram with just a few taps.

The first version focuses on the Solana ecosystem, leveraging its fast transactions and low fees. Future updates plan to expand support to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

The SNORT token powers Snorter’s premium features. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, the project aims to make high-speed DeFi trading accessible to all users.

Presale Highlights

Token Price: $0.1077.

Funds Raised: $4.64 million.

Ticker: $SNORT.

Network: Solana.

With low trading fees and a multi-chain roadmap, Snorter Bot has quickly become one of the best crypto presales in the market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.