Donald Trump’s Total Income in Crypto Tops $57,000,000

Key Notes

Donald Trump raked in approximately $57.4 million in income from cryptocurrencies in 2024.

The US President holds about 15.75 billion governance tokens in World Liberty Financial.

He and his sons have denied any involvement with a newly touted TRUMP Wallet.

The US President, Donald Trump, earned up to $57.4 million in income from cryptocurrencies in 2024. This profit was particularly from his association with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency venture he supports in collaboration with his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

Donald Trump Keeps to His Campaign Promises on Crypto

On June 13, the pro-crypto President filed his 2025 public financial disclosure with the US Office of Government Ethics.

This document contained details of his financial investments and current portfolio, including information about the $57.4 million from his crypto pursuits. So far, President Donald Trump has demonstrated unwavering support for the burgeoning digital asset industry.

From making promises during his campaign to eventually placing structures to facilitate the improvement of the crypto sector, the US President has remained committed. All indicators show that his pro-crypto stance has directed innovations to the US and as such, boosted his earnings.

It is worth noting that the over 200-page filing did not specify the window for the financial disclosure. However, a close analysis of the data suggested that it covered revenues for the 2023 fiscal year. Interestingly, this $57.4 million was one of his most significant sources of income from last year.

What is in Donald Trump’s Investment Portfolio?

Currently, Trump controls about 15.75 billion governance tokens in World Liberty Financial. By holding this much tokens, the politician is entitled to vote on core decisions/proposals within the ecosystem. Meanwhile, the President profited from other digital asset investments, especially those that featured his brand.

The president made $1.16 million in revenue from his Non-fungible Token cards.

Also, his wife, the First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, earned $216,700 from a similar product featuring her brand. Forbes recently reported that Donald Trump has successfully amassed up to $1 billion in cryptocurrencies, further supercharging his net worth. He also has $900 million of liquid assets, with half of this amount from his crypto pursuits.

There is a high probability that Trump made more income from cryptocurrencies, considering that the report said nothing about his revenue from TRUMP, the memecoin launched a few months ago.

According to earlier reports, the TRUMP token generated between $86 million and $100 million by January 30. A substantial percentage of this capital must have gone to the President.

More Crypto Investment Involving Trump

His crypto empire is expanding, which may bring him more profits in the coming years. On June 3, NYSE Arca filed a Form 19b-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list the Truth Social Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). According to the filing, the proposed ETF seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin.

It aims to expose investors to the top cryptocurrency without holding it directly. The fund is associated with President Donald Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

On the other hand, a new TRUMP Wallet was touted on the internet a few weeks ago, generating massive attention. While many crypto enthusiasts believe this wallet was from the president’s crypto venture, Trump’s sons immediately denied their involvement with the enterprise.

People like Ripple CTO David Schwartz think there is a possible connection between the Trump family and the incoming Trump Wallet.

💰TRUMP’S $57M DEFI WINDWALL Donald Trump disclosed $57.4M in income from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he backs with sons Don Jr. and Eric. He holds 15.75B governance tokens with voting rights — but the filing doesn’t say if he sold, staked, or just valued them… pic.twitter.com/OjflNLbXwv — Alpha (@the_alpha_dev) June 14, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.