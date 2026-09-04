Ripple (XRP) is changing hands near $1.44 as of this writing, down roughly 1.8% on the day but still holding well above the support shelf that capped its late-August consolidation. That defended floor matters. The question now is whether XRP has enough fuel left to clear resistance and resume the rally that carried it from $1.00 to a spike near $1.70 last month, or whether this is just a pause before a deeper pullback.

Over the past 48 hours, XRP staged a rebound with 24-hour volume reported between $4 billion and $5.5 billion, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $90–91 billion. The token remains up about +27% over the past month, even while down modestly on the week, a divergence that traders on crypto social media have been dissecting candle by candle.

(Source – XRPUSDT, TradingView)

Separately, a Coldcard hacker moved stolen Bitcoin for the first time since the Wave 3 attack, swapping funds to Ethereum via THORChain — a reminder that on-chain forensics remains a live storyline even as price action dominates headlines.

The broader market backdrop is one of cautious risk appetite returning to majors. That makes XRP’s technical structure worth a closer look.

Can XRP Price Hit $1.55 This Week?

The net position delta of $XRP has increased compared to the previous rally. Upward momentum in the futures market is exploding. The upside potential is very high. pic.twitter.com/yqKDtMhlDk — CW (@CW8900) September 4, 2026

XRP trades around $1.44, roughly flat-to-down on the day after last week’s sharp bounce.

Recent coverage of the pullback notes that the token has repeatedly tested the $1.40–$1.47 band, a zone that has acted as both a launchpad and a lid depending on the session.

Volume near $4–5.5 billion suggests participation hasn’t dried up, which is constructive for bulls.

Immediate support sits at $1.35–$1.36, with a deeper macro floor at the 200-day exponential moving average near $1.27 — a level analysts treat as the dividing line between bear and bull structure. Resistance is stacked at $1.47, $1.55, and $1.61.

Bull case: a close above $1.47 opens a run toward $1.61.

Base case: continued chop between $1.35 and $1.47 while the market digests recent gains.

Bear case: a break below $1.31 (20-day EMA) invalidates the near-term structure and points back toward $1.12.

Maxi Doge Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

XRP holders defending $1.35 have reason for cautious optimism, but at a $90 billion-plus market cap, doubling from here requires enormous capital inflow, the kind of move that simply takes longer to materialize on an asset this size. That reality has pushed some traders to look further down the risk curve for asymmetric upside while majors consolidate.

Enter Maxi Doge (MAXI), a meme token on Ethereum built around a 240-pound canine mascot channeling what its team calls 1000x leverage trading energy (tagline: “never skip leg-day, never skip a pump”). The presale has raised $4,854,826.29 at a current price of $0.0002837, with dynamic APY staking live for early buyers. Standout features include holder-only trading competitions with leaderboard rewards and a dedicated Maxi Fund treasury for liquidity and partnerships. Presale tokens carry no price history, and full loss is possible; this is speculative, high-risk territory.

Traders curious about the mechanics can research Maxi Doge before deciding.

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Key Takeaways

XRP near $1.44 must clear $1.47–$1.55 resistance to confirm rally continuation; failure risks a slide toward $1.31.

The 200-day EMA near $1.27 is the macro line separating bull structure from a deeper bearish reversal scenario.

Maxi Doge’s presale has raised $4,854,826.29 at $0.0002837, offering staking and holder trading competitions as core utility.

A sustained close above $1.47 on rising volume would be the clearest near-term bullish catalyst for XRP bulls.

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