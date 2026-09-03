XRP is trading near $1.37, up +1.5% on the day, according to CoinGecko data, as the market digests a fresh liquidity report that tells a different story than the price chart alone. Fewer traders are moving more XRP than at any point in the past year, and that concentration is now shaping how order-book support at $1.32–$1.38 behaves.

Evernorth’s Q2 2026 XRP Liquidity Report found order-book volume on the XRP Ledger rose 79% year over year to an average of 3.57 million XRP daily, even as the number of accounts placing those trades fell 40%, from 1,864 to 1,111.

Average volume per trader roughly tripled, from 1,072 XRP to 3,217 XRP daily. RLUSD balances on the ledger jumped 642%, reaching $4.26 billion held. Order books now account for 81% of total decentralized exchange volume, up from 54% a year ago.

That kind of concentration usually means one of two things: institutional infrastructure absorbing retail flow, or a market thinning out ahead of a bigger move. The technical analysis below outlines the paths XRP needs to take to make that push toward $1.60 and beyond.

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ripple:native Update: After the strong breakout and massive move higher, XRP is now cooling off and consolidating around the lower $1.30 area, which is acting as an important support zone.

The RSI was heavily overbought after the rally, and this pullback looks like a healthy… pic.twitter.com/VIotbtdJj9 — Cryptorphic (@Cryptorphic1) September 3, 2026

The current XRP print of $1.37 sits within a narrow band, coupled with Investing.com’s pivot data, both flag as compressed; the daily range has run between $1.3409 and $1.373, a spread of barely three cents.

That tightness follows XRP’s 71.8% August surge from roughly $0.988 to $1.698, then a near-20% pullback into the current $1.32–$1.38 support shelf, a zone Bittime’s analysis calls the “main support” because it holds the heaviest historical trading volume.

Bull case: a close above $1.60 opens a path toward $1.68–$1.72, then $1.86–$2.00, per Bitrue’s September outlook.

Base case: continued consolidation in the $1.32–$1.38 band while order-book concentration resolves one way or another.

Bear case: a breakdown below $1.32 risks a retrace toward the $1.15–$1.20 macro floor, and ultimately the long-term $0.60–$0.80 zone that has held since 2017.

Traders watching rebound conditions and the higher-low structure will want confirmation before sizing up.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

Anyone holding XRP through the August run is sitting on real gains, and the 79% jump in order-book volume validates that the asset’s core utility, cross-border liquidity, is still working.

But at a market cap already in the tens of billions, a move from $1.36 to $2.00 is a 47% gain, not a multiple. That math is pushing some traders toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays where the ceiling hasn’t yet been priced in.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 project, is pitching itself as the connective layer XRP’s own liquidity fragmentation problem hints at, fusing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into one execution environment.

Current presale price sits at $0.014951, with $960,022.61 raised so far, an impressive feat for a community-focused crypto ICO.

The pitch centers on Single-Step Execution and a Deploy-Once Architecture, letting developers build once and reach all three ecosystems rather than fragmenting liquidity across chains.

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