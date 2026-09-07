Ripple (XRP) is trading around $1.4078, with XRP price down roughly 1% on the day, as the market decides whether the last two weeks of choppy price action are a consolidation or the start of something worse. The headline question, whether $2 is next, could depend almost entirely on a single line on the chart: the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). There’s also a second, less obvious catalyst brewing on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that most traders haven’t priced in yet.

Recent coverage has zeroed in on XRP’s defense of that long-term EMA after a sharp August rally that carried XRP price from the $0.94-$0.97 zone to roughly $1.70, only to get rejected at resistance.

Another piece of news is the XRPL’s fixCleanup3_3_0 upgrade this week, reportedly carrying validator support above 80%, with an activation target near September 11: a protocol-level catalyst running parallel to the technical setup.

Treasury liquidity operations and risk-asset sentiment tied to Bitcoin keep getting mentioned in the same breath as XRP, which says something about how correlated the narrative has become.

XRP Ledger could activate a major upgrade on September 11. The fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment currently has 82.86% validator support, with 29 of 35 validators backing it. If support holds, the upgrade could go live next week. Another important step in the XRP Ledger’s ongoing… pic.twitter.com/lvXUjZ0a8r — CryptoSavingExpert ® (@CryptoSavingExp) September 7, 2026

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Can XRP Price Hit $2 This Week?

At $1.4078, XRP price sits below the $1.45-$1.54 supply zone that’s capped every rally attempt since the August breakout. Daily volume near $1.67B suggests participation hasn’t dried up, even as price consolidates.

The 200-day EMA near $1.27 remains the structural floor bulls need to hold; a flattening slope there is arguably more bullish than the price action itself.

Bull case: a daily close above $1.45-$1.54 reopens the path toward the $1.70 high, with $2 becoming a realistic extension target on continuation.

Base case: range-bound chop between $1.27 and $1.54 while the market digests the August move.

Bear case: a break below $1.27 invalidates the recovery structure and points toward the lower moving average near $1.15.

Order-book data and rebound structure will likely determine which scenario plays out first.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Ripple Tests Key Levels

XRP holders defending $1.27 are playing a legacy-asset game: real, but capped. Even a clean breakout toward $2 represents roughly 40% upside from current levels. Solid but not explosive. That math is exactly why traders are increasingly rotating discretionary capital toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays before the next cycle’s liquidity event.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is building the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with native Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for execution speeds that outpace Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base-layer security. The presale has raised $33M at a current token price of $0.0136858, with 35% staking rewards.

Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency smart contract execution, solving Bitcoin’s long-standing programmability gap. Presale tokens carry the usual illiquidity and execution risk until mainnet delivers. Worth a look for anyone tired of waiting on resistance zones: research Bitcoin Hyper directly.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.