Eric Trump-backed American Bitcoin Increases Reserves to 4,004 BTC Amid Market Sell-off

Eric Trump-backed American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) has announced a purchase of approximately 139 Bitcoin BTC $101 198 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.02 T Vol. 24h: $86.63 B , bringing its total holding above the 4,000 BTC mark. The purchase confirmation comes amid intense market sell-off as the US government reports worse-than-expected impact of shutdown.

In addition to strategic purchases, a significant portion of American Bitcoin’s 4,004 BTC haul Bitcoin mining revenue, which includes Bitcoin held in custody or pledged for miner purchases under an agreement with BITMAIN.

“We continue to expand our Bitcoin holdings rapidly and cost-effectively through a dual strategy that integrates scaled Bitcoin mining operations with disciplined at-market purchases,” Eric Trump stated.

The Official Trump memecoin, which is often driven by major announcements from Trump-linked entities, also plunged with the market on Nov. 7, 2025. The Trump token is trading at $7.5, down 3% intraday, with a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, according to Coingecko data.

Institutional Investors Remain Resilient Amid ETF Profit-Taking

Bitcoin ETFs have faced significant withdrawals this month, with $3.5 billion in outflows across six consecutive trading sessions in early November, according to Farside datahttps://farside.co.uk/btc/. The selloff coincides with rising short-term bond yields as the US government shutdown delays spending resolutions, prompting capital rotation away from equities and risk assets.

However, institutional investors with a longer-term horizon are capitalizing on the wobbling Bitcoin prices to increase their holdings.

Amid the market-wide corrections on Nov. 7, Bitcoin investment firm Strategy raised its Stream Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRE) offering to €620 million ($715 million).

Strategy upsized offering follows Strive’s $80 IPO which nearly doubled its Perpetual Preferred Stock (SATA) from 1.25 million to 2 million shares.

After Charles Schwab’s Bitcoin ETF announcement on Nov. 6, net inflows resumed across the ETF sector, with $239.9 million re-entering the market as Bitcoin stabilized near $100,000.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.