Zcash has recorded a more than 20% increase in price within the last 24 hours.

Ali Martinez believes that the next stop for the coin is $750.

Ansem on X thinks that this pump should be Monero's, not Zcash’s.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted that privacy-focused coin Zcash ZEC $614.8 24h volatility: 19.9% Market cap: $10.07 B Vol. 24h: $2.15 B would hit $750 soon. His statement comes as the digital asset continued its upward rally in the wake of Nov. 7. It has recorded gains in double digits, but there is no certainty of the direction that ZEC will take from its current level.

ZEC Price Records More than 360% Growth in 30 Days

According to CoinMarketCap data, ZEC is currently trading at $622.41, with a 20.31% surge over the last 24 hours. This price action, including a 24-hour trading volume rally of almost 10%, is a reflection of the massive rebound in the Zcash ecosystem.

Zcash $ZEC is on fire. The next big test is $750. Respect the pump! pic.twitter.com/InPxcTqWGn — Ali (@ali_charts) November 7, 2025

Nevertheless, a projected $750 price level is still quite a distance from the current $622, but at the same time, it is achievable. In the last 30 days, this crypto has appreciated by 360%, leaving many traders in utter disbelief.

As of Nov. 3, the privacy coin traded around $390 after consolidating from its recent high. Hence, the current price is more than an 80% rally within 4 days.

From ranking 84 in terms of crypto with the highest market cap, Zcash has now moved to 13, surpassing major cryptocurrencies like Monero XMR $360.4 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $6.67 B Vol. 24h: $154.02 M and Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000009 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $5.44 B Vol. 24h: $160.01 M . This positive momentum even sent the network’s hashrate to an All-time High (ATH), making ZEC mining one of the most profitable coins as Bitcoin BTC $100 488 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.01 T Vol. 24h: $74.65 B remains range-bound.

On one hand is Ansem on X, who does not think that Zcash deserves the attention it is getting, especially in comparison to Monero. He noted that this should be Monero’s pump, and not ZEC’s, which he hates.

