ETH price needs to defend $2,800 as immediate support or face further crash to $2,600 and even below.

Bearish sentiment has been reinforced by heavy selling from large holders, with two Ethereum whales dumping more than $41 million worth of ETH.

Spot Ethereum ETF outflows surged to $234 million on Dec 15, with BlackRock’s ETHA seeing the most outflows.

Ethereum ETH $2 939 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $353.61 B Vol. 24h: $33.35 B price has come under strong selling pressure amid the broader crypto market sell-off on Dec. 16.

At the time of writing, ETH is down 6.73% and trading below the $3,000 support level, with analysts forecasting further declines. Selling by Ethereum whales and outflows from ETH ETFs are adding to the bearish sentiment.

ETH Price Can See Further Downside Amid Selloff

With a strong sell-off in the broader crypto market, ETH price has lost its crucial support at $3,000.

Market analyst Ted Pillows said Ethereum has entered a critical technical zone, adding that the asset is currently trading without nearby support levels.

Pillows warned that ETH must reclaim the $3,000 mark to stabilize, or it risks a deeper decline toward levels below $2,800.

$ETH is now in no support zone. Either it needs to reclaim the $3,000 level, or Ethereum will dump below $2,800. pic.twitter.com/5O2aCQS9QJ — Ted (@TedPillows) December 16, 2025

Another market analyst, Crypto Patel, shared a somewhat similar opinion. He noted that the ETH price faced a rejection around the fair value gap (FVG) of $3,400. Since then, it has seen a drop to around $2,900.

According to Patel, the $2,600 level is now the most critical support to watch. A confirmed break below that threshold could open the door to an additional decline toward the $2,000 region.

In the short term, he expects bearish continuation in ETH price action.

ETHEREUM UPDATE | RESULTS + PLAN$ETH rejected exactly from $3,400 (FVG) as marked on the chart and is now trading near $2,900: Now down 16% and counting Hope you shorted the rejection and booked profits. Structure is still BEARISH.

$2,600 is the most important BOS level

Break… https://t.co/tz5PPuHnyv pic.twitter.com/rVdLFmD9Ir — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) December 16, 2025

Despite the negative near-term outlook, Patel said his long-term view remains constructive.

He noted that he is accumulating ETH on spot market dips, targeting a price range of $10,000 to $15,000 over the next one to two years.

Ethereum Whale Dumping and ETF Outflows

On-chain data shows a massive dump coming from Ethereum whales. Market analyst Ted Pillows reported that two large Ethereum holders sold a combined $41.02 million worth of ETH during today’s session.

The selling follows recent outflows from Ethereum exchange-traded funds. This shows that big players are willing to reduce their exposure to the largest altcoin.

2 whales sold $41,020,000 in $ETH today. ETFs are already selling, and now whales have also started to dump Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/9rPbgHMXc2 — Ted (@TedPillows) December 16, 2025

On the other hand, outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs shot to a massive $234 million on December 15.

As per data from Farside Investors, BlackRock’s ETHA led most of the outflows, with none of the issuers having any positive flows.

BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF saw net redemptions totaling 47,463 ETH, equivalent to approximately $139.26 million on Dec. 15.

Despite the outflows, trading activity remained elevated at $1.3 billion. As per the on-chain data, the asset manager has deposited another 47,463 ETH worth $140 million to Coinbase.

