Today’s Ethereum price rally comes with daily volumes surging 125% to over $20.5 billion, suggesting strong bullish sentiment.

The ETH/BTC pair shows a rare bullish monthly MACD crossover, hinting at a major altcoin market rally.

Whale activity has intensified, with a major investor who previously accumulated nearly $1.5 billion worth of ETH returning to buy dips.

Amid the broader crypto market consolidation, Ethereum is showing strength with a 1.35% gain today, trading around $3,153.

Latest data indicates that whale entities have been rotating capital from BTC to ETH. If this trend continues, it could set the stage for the next altcoin rally.

Ethereum Price Shows Strength Above $3,000

Following a drop to $3,050 earlier today, Ethereum price has shown strength amid strong buying interest. As ETH flirts with $3,150, the daily trading volumes have surged 125% to more than $20.5 billion.

Popular market analyst Ted Pillows noted that ETH is showing strength after holding above the key $3,000 support level. The largest altcoin has since staged a quick recovery.

Pillows noted that as long as the current support zone remains intact, ETH could rebound toward the $3,300-$3,400 range. However, the analyst warned that a breakdown below $3,000 could trigger a rapid decline toward levels below $2,800. So far, investors have been actively buying the Ethereum price dips.

$ETH is still holding above the $3,000 level. It dropped below the $3,050 level but recovered quickly. As long as the support zone holds, I think Ethereum could rally towards the $3,300-$3,400 level again. If ETH loses the $3,000 level, expect a quick dump below the $2,800… pic.twitter.com/ALUMVoAYkz — Ted (@TedPillows) December 15, 2025

Another popular X handle, Bitcoinsensus reported that the ETH/BTC trading pair has generated a bullish signal on the monthly chart.

The MACD indicator flashes a bullish signal. The analyst noted that this type of signal is rare and usually appears only once per market cycle.

$ETH vs $BTC Ratio Turning Bullish 📈💥 The ETH/BTC pair has printed a monthly bullish cross on the MACD. That's an extremely rare signal that only flashes once per cycle. 🔥 Last time this happened we saw a huge Altcoin rotation the year after. 🎯📈 (Past price performance… pic.twitter.com/UBqMCk2X6k — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) December 14, 2025

According to Bitcoinsensus, the last time a similar setup occurred, it triggered a significant capital rotation into altcoins over the following year. This suggests a notable shift in market dynamics from BTC to ETH.

ETH Mega Whale Buys 38,576 Coins

The whale activity surrounding Ethereum has spiked once again. On-chain data shows that during the recent market dips, a mega whale dubbed 66kETHBorrow has turned active again, buying the dips.

The wallet, which previously acquired around 489,696 ETH valued at approximately $1.5 billion, has resumed buying activity over the past several hours.

Data shows that within the last 8 hours, the whale borrowed $85 million in USDT from the Aave lending protocol, transferred the funds to Binance, and subsequently withdrew 38,576 ETH valued at roughly $119.3 million.

The renewed accumulation comes as the broader market consolidates. It suggests continued conviction from large holders despite short-term volatility.

