Gold Is Overvalued, Rotation into Bitcoin Is Due: Will 80% BTC Crash Theory Hold?

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is reaching a rare valuation level when compared with gold. According to his analysis, the relative strength index (RSI) of Bitcoin against gold has dropped below 30 for only the fourth time in Bitcoin’s history.

For the fourth time in the history of #Bitcoin, the RSI against Gold is hitting <30. The previous three times this occurred:

– Bottom in 2015 bear market.

– Bottom in 2018 bear market.

– Bottom in 2022 bear market. It's not a guarantee, but it can clearly say that one of the… pic.twitter.com/uZHSxMzyaR — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 15, 2025

The previous three times this event occurred near major Bitcoin BTC $87 123 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $58.89 B market bottoms in 2015, 2018, and 2022. In each case, Bitcoin later began a long recovery phase. Van de Poppe said this does not guarantee a repeat, but it suggests a strong imbalance between the two assets.

He believes gold is currently overvalued relative to Bitcoin and that a rotation from gold into Bitcoin may be approaching. He also noted that the distance between Bitcoin and its 20-week moving average is unusually large, a condition that has usually resulted in recovery rallies.

Bitcoin Price Correction and Why It Happened

Poppe also discussed the recent price action in Bitcoin after a rejection at $90,000. After failing to hold support, Bitcoin moved lower alongside declines in gold and US equities such as the Nasdaq.

According to his analysis, a move back above $88,000 could boost optimistic sentiment among traders. If weakness continues, he is watching pullback levels below $83,800 and potentially below $80,500.

There we go. Bounce back upwards, clear rejection at $90K and the support couldn't hold as everything corrects; Gold, Nasdaq and #Bitcoin. New low made, and therefore, a few important things to look at: – Break back above $88K would be a strong signal and the end of the… pic.twitter.com/IhnjpR9xTr — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 15, 2025

He admitted that trading is risky because of the current macro calendar, which includes US unemployment data, inflation data, and a widely expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Bitcoin has historically reacted negatively after past rate hikes from Japan, van de Poppe cautioned investors.

On the other hand, Glassnode said in its BTC Pulse report that the Bitcoin 14-day RSI has moved back toward neutral levels, while spot market conditions have worsened. Spot cumulative volume delta turned negative as well. Trading volume also fell toward a lower historical range while futures open interest declined slightly.

Bitcoin RSI, Spot CVD, and Spot Volume | Source: Glassnode

Glassnode added that long positions are still present but may be vulnerable if prices fall further.

80% Crash Risk

Veteran trader Peter Brandt warned that Bitcoin has broken its parabolic trendline. In past cycles, similar situations saw BTC prices drop as much as 80% from the peak.

Bitcoin investors, do you know: 1. Bull cycles have experienced exponential decay

2. BTC's bull cycles have undergone parabolic advances

3. The violation of previous parabolas have all declined <80%

4. The current parabolic advance has been violated 20% of ATH = $25,240 pic.twitter.com/0hWAaEd6Dy — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 14, 2025

Bitcoin is currently about 20% below its all-time high. If historical patterns were to repeat, an 80% decline would mean a drop to $25,000. Brandt noted that such moves usually occur during periods of tighter global financial conditions.

However, the current cycle differs from earlier ones. Data shows that Bitcoin ownership has become more institutional and long-term. Corporate Bitcoin holdings have grown from around 197,000 BTC in early 2023 to more than 1.08 million BTC today, an increase of roughly 448%.

According to Bitcoin researcher Axel Adler Jr., “Bitcoin is currently in a correction phase after three years of growth.” With BTC currently trading above $86,000, long-term investments from institutions may limit an 80% Bitcoin price crash.

