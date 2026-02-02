Ether Slides 9% as Long-Term Holders Buy the Dip

Key Notes

Ether dropped sharply as the week started, extending its weekly losses.

Trend Research deposited 53,589 ETH worth over $120 million to exchanges in the past 24 hours.

Long term Ethereum OGs bought the dip at $2,295 average price.

Ethereum fell 9% to a daily low near $2,165 on Feb. 2 and erased more than $25 billion from its market cap in 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading around $2,227. The fall extends last week’s sell-off, with Ether now down 23% over the past seven days.

Despite the steep decline, on-chain data shows a clear split in behavior between institutional players reducing exposure and long-term holders stepping in to accumulate.

Bitmine is among the largest entities under pressure from the price drop. The firm holds about 4.24 million ETH acquired at an average price of $3,882, for a total cost of around $15.65 billion. At current prices, those holdings are valued near $9.54 billion.

This means the firm now bears over $6 billion in unrealized losses on its Ether holdings. Bitmine has continued to add ETH and expand its staking products.

Trend Research Sell-Offs

Trend Research has been actively reducing its ETH holdings amid the price drop, data shared by LookOnChain suggests.

On Feb. 2, the firm deposited another 20,000 ETH worth about $43.88 million into Binance.

Over the past 24 hours, Trend Research deposited a total of 53,589 ETH valued at more than $120 million, then withdrew 77.5 million USDT to repay outstanding loans on Aave AAVE $128.2 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.95 B Vol. 24h: $579.45 M .

Despite these sell-offs, the firm still holds 418,045 ETH.

Ethereum OGs Accumulate

While some large holders sell, Ethereum OGs are aggressively buying the dip using looped borrowing strategies.

On-chain data reveals that two wallets that had remained inactive for five years recently became active.

Together, they deposited 44,490 ETH valued at $98.3 million into Aave, borrowed 104 million USDT, and used the funds to buy 45,319 ETH at an average price of $2,295.

Meanwhile, an OTC whale purchased 30,392 ETH worth about $70.12 million earlier on Feb. 2.

Some whales are panic-selling, while others are bravely buying the dip. This OTC whale bought 30,392 $ETH($70.12M) and 500 $CBBTC($30.74M) over the past 10 hours.https://t.co/DZt7lpwYbK pic.twitter.com/H576I2tnD4 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 2, 2026

What’s Next for ETH?

The current sell-off triggered massive liquidations, with Jan. 31 marking one of the strongest capitulation events in four months.

Ethereum has broken below its 200-day simple moving average, a level that last failed in March 2025 before a rally from $1,600 to nearly $4,900.

Analysts note that the current price is a good buying opportunity with next key support around $1,850-$1,550.

Popular analyst Crypto Patel recently reiterated his long-term target of $10,000 for ETH.

$ETH UPDATE: 40% DROP FROM MY WARNING When #ETHEREUM Was at $3,850, I Warned you:

"If $3,500-$3,600 Breaks = BIG Bearish Signal"

Today: #ETH hit $2,204 ✅ Now I’m Saying This Again:

👉 This Zone Is One Of The Best Zones To Start Long-Term Accumulation. My Strategy:

1st Entry:… https://t.co/tlPsiz2qV9 pic.twitter.com/ZixzyvC08i — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) February 1, 2026

