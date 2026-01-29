Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Just Quietly Unveiled the AI Standard That Could Change Crypto Forever

But while price action cools off, something far bigger may be unfolding behind the scenes.

Developers have quietly taken a bold step toward integrating real-world AI use cases into Ethereum’s core infrastructure, laying the foundation for what could become the AI standard in crypto.

If this innovation gains traction, it could reshape Ethereum’s long-term value and set the stage for a major shift in the way smart contracts interact with the outside world.

This could have huge implications for future Ethereum price predictions.

On-Chain Identity for AI Agents

Ethereum developers are preparing to roll out ERC-8004, a new standard designed for autonomous AI agents. ERC-8004 introduces three on-chain registries.

The identity registry assigns each AI agent a unique on-chain ID using an ERC-721-style token.

That ID links to a file describing the agent’s role, supported protocols, and contact endpoints. Ownership of the ID can be transferred or delegated as well.

The reputation registry allows users or machines to submit structured feedback on agent performance.

Raw reputation data stays on-chain, while scoring happens off-chain. This keeps reputation open and reusable rather than locked inside private platforms.

The validation registry allows agents to request independent verification of their work. Validators may include staked services, hardware checks, or cryptographic proofs. Results are stored on-chain so anyone can see what was verified and by whom.

ETH Weekly Chart: Will Prices Recover?

On the weekly chart, ETH rejected from the $4,000-$4,300 resistance zone and pulled back into a rising trendline that has held since mid-2024.

The ETH price now trades around $2,940, sitting just above a key support band near $2,200-$2,300.

Holding trend support keeps the bullish structure intact. A reclaim of the $4,200 resistance zone flips the market back into expansion. From there, the measured move points toward $10,000 over the next cycle, implying a gain of roughly 240%.

On the other hand, a clean break below this support opens a correctional move toward $2,200, with an extended bearish target near $2,000. That represents roughly a 25% drawdown from current levels.

With the network doubling down on the new AI standard, Ethereum might be gearing up for a move that could change crypto forever. Prices might react violently soon.

New Bitcoin Hyper Presale Is Bringing Solana Tech to Bitcoin

Bitcoin was never built to do everything. It was built to settle value with the highest degree of certainty.

That design choice is why Bitcoin remains unmatched at final settlement, but also why it is slow, complex, expensive, and lacks utility.

Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which brings memes, NFTs, DeFi, and more to BTC using Solana’s technology.

Rather than pushing Bitcoin into roles it was never meant to play, Hyper treats BTC as the base layer of trust. Execution moves off the main chain while finality stays on Bitcoin.

The system respects Bitcoin’s limits and builds around them.

Beyond the chain itself, Hyper is shipping as an ecosystem, not a single token. Wallets, a block explorer, bridges, staking tools, and application support are part of the initial rollout.

Meanwhile, the market is backing the project. Bitcoin Hyper has raised more than $30 million in its presale. Early buyers can stake tokens at yields near 38% APY as well.

To buy $HYPER at the presale price, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect any supported wallet (like Best Wallet).

Once done, you can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the purchase in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.