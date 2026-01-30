XRP Price at $126? CNBC Mistakes XRP for Solana

Key Notes

Producers later confirmed the ticker had incorrectly displayed Solana’s spot price in XRP’s slot.

XRP price continues to move in a descending channel, dropping 7% in the last 24 hours and losing crucial $1.80 support.

Spot XRP ETFs recorded $92 million in outflows in the latest session as crypto ETFs bleed.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP XRP $1.76 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $107.22 B Vol. 24h: $5.02 B was seen trading at $126 on the CNBC “Crypto World” show. This led many investors to be confused as to what caused this 6,500% upside in XRP price. However, CNBC seems to have confused XRP with Solana SOL $116.2 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $65.79 B Vol. 24h: $8.41 B , in what seems to be an error with wrong ticker usage.

CNBC Error Showed XRP Price Surging to Three-Digits

A brief on-air graphics error on CNBC this week momentarily showed XRP trading at $126.01. This was enough to trigger major discussions within the trader community.

The mistake occurred during a Jan. 28 segment of Crypto World covering the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on crypto market structure. At the time, the program correctly displayed Bitcoin BTC $82 632 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $1.65 T Vol. 24h: $90.95 B at $89,532, down 0.39% on the week, and Ethereum ETH $2 741 24h volatility: 6.5% Market cap: $330.65 B Vol. 24h: $45.62 B at $2,996, off 0.77%.

However, when the broadcast showed XRP, the on-screen ticker listed “$126.01, -3.8% (7D).” This meant that the XRP price was trading 6,500% higher than its actual market price at $1.90 back then.

However, confirming this glitch, CNBC producers noted that the show had mistakenly inserted Solana’s spot price, which was trading at $126 back then. “On Jan. 28, the show mispriced XRP by using Solana’s value in its place,” the report explains.

During the broader crypto market selloff in the last 24-hours, XRP price is down by an additional 7%, falling under the crucial support of $1.80. Technical indicators show that XRP is trading within a descending channel, marked by a series of lower highs and lower lows. It shows that XRP is currently in strong bearish momentum.

For now, $1.70 remains a critical support zone for the XRP price. On the upside, $1.90 remains a significant resistance area, where selling pressure is likely to stop further upside.

Spot XRP ETF Bleeds by $92 Million

Amid the market-wide correction, crypto ETFs saw major outflows on Jan. 29 trading sessions. Outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs nearly stood at $1 billion. Similarly, spot XRP ETFs registered $92 million outflows during yesterday’s trading session, as per data from SoSoValue.

As per the on-chain data, most of the outflows were led by the Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). The total assets across all ETFs currently stand at $1.2 billion.

