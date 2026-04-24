U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs products recorded a tenth consecutive day of net inflows on April 22, 2026, extending what is now the longest unbroken inflow streak since the funds launched in July 2024, with BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) leading that session at $53.6 million and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Ethereum Fund (FETH) contributing an additional $40.6 million, according to data tracked by SoSoValue.

The sustained bid from institutional investors is functioning as a mechanical price floor, absorbing sell-side pressure that has periodically suppressed ETH price throughout the first quarter of 2025.

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Spot Ethereum ETFs Inflow Data: What Ten Consecutive Days of Net Buying Actually Represents

The mechanism functions as follows: every dollar of net inflow into a spot Ethereum ETFs obligates the issuing fund to acquire physical ETH on open markets, reducing the liquid float available to sellers and tightening the supply-demand balance at prevailing price levels.

On April 21 alone, day nine of the streak, total net inflows reached $43.36 million, per SoSoValue. BlackRock’s ETHA contributed $37 million, and its ETHB vehicle added $15.46 million; Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust captured $3.93 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW logged $1.99 million.

Against those inflows, Grayscale’s legacy Ethereum Trust (ETHE) saw $12.14 million in exits, and Fidelity’s FETH posted $1.99 million in outflows, a pattern that mirrors the rotation dynamic observed in Bitcoin ETFs, where investors shifted capital from higher-fee legacy products to lower-cost alternatives from BlackRock and Fidelity.

Day ten extended that pattern. ETHA’s $53.6 million and FETH’s $40.6 million were partially offset by a $9.2 million outflow from ETHE, consistent with the structural migration away from Grayscale’s original trust product.

Total net assets across the spot Ethereum ETF complex stood at approximately $13.66 billion as of April 21, with combined trading volume at $648.88 million – figures that reflect a product set still building liquidity depth but clearly past its post-launch outflow phase. For context, Bitcoin ETFs logged only $11.84 million in net inflows on April 21, led by BlackRock’s IBIT at $39.34 million, making ETH’s ten-day run the more notable flow event across the two asset classes during that period.

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Can ETH Price Break Resistance or Does Persistent Sell Pressure Become the Binding Constraint?

ETH is stuck in a contested zone, and $2,400–$2,200 is where the real battle is happening, because that is the range where demand needs to overpower supply to trigger a clean move.

ETF inflows are doing their job by holding the floor, but they are stabilizing ETH price, not pushing it higher yet. At the same time, sell pressure from exploit-linked ETH is getting absorbed without breaking structure, which is actually a quiet sign of strength.

On top of that, long-term accumulation from institutions is pulling supply out of circulation, and that kind of demand tends to be slower but more durable.

So the setup is building, but it is not there yet. If inflows keep coming and ETH pushes above $2400, that is where momentum can kick in fast, especially with derivatives positioning already building in the background.

More likely for now, it stays range-bound between roughly $2400 and $2,300 while the market resets and waits for a stronger trigger. The risk is if inflows fade and sell pressure picks up, because once that steady bid disappears, ETH can slip back below $2,200 quickly.

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