XRP News: XRP Hits 19-Month Low at $1.08, Institutional Buyers Signal Contrarian Strength

XRP printed $1.08 on June 5, 2026, its lowest level in 19 months, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs news showing 172,000 new positions reignited Federal Reserve rate fears and triggered a cascade that wiped out more than $1 billion in leveraged crypto long positions within 24 hours.

Bitcoin plunged to a weekend low of $59,100, and XRP was pulled down with it, extending a drawdown that now stands at approximately 69% from the July 2025 cycle high of $3.65. The token has since stabilized in the $1.12–$1.16 range, recovering roughly 7% from Friday’s trough.

The analytical question is not whether XRP has crashed – it clearly has. The question is whether the divergence between that price action and concurrent institutional accumulation data represents a structural signal that precedes a re-rating, or a lagging indicator of buyers who will eventually capitulate to the same selling pressure that has driven the XRP price to its current level. That distinction matters considerably for how the evidence below should be read.

XRP ETF Inflow Divergence: What the Institutional Flow Data Actually Shows

Spot XRP ETFs recorded $131.94 million in net inflows during May 2026, the strongest monthly figure since these products launched, even as the broader crypto crash accelerated through the final days of the month.

An additional $4.13 million entered XRP ETF products in early June, during the same week the XRP price was setting its 19-month low, bringing cumulative spot XRP ETF inflows to $1.43 billion.

The mechanism functions as follows: ETF inflows represent authorized participant activity, typically from institutional and large retail allocators, purchasing creation units directly from fund issuers, which in turn acquire spot XRP to back those units, reducing the circulating exchange supply.

The divergence from comparable products is not incidental. Over the same period, Bitcoin ETFs shed $4.4 billion across 13 consecutive trading days of outflows, and Ethereum ETFs lost $401 million over 17 days, meaning institutional flow into XRP investment products ran in the opposite direction from every other major crypto ETF category during a broad crypto liquidations event. Bitcoin ETF outflows broke a 13-day streak only on June 4 with a $3 million inflow, a figure the source material itself describes as insufficient to signal a reversal.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of this data, however. ETF inflow figures confirm that capital entered these products; they do not confirm that this capital represents conviction that will hold through a further drawdown, nor do they establish a price floor on any specific timeline. Authorized participants can and do reverse positions.

The news record May XRP ETF figure is notable precisely because it occurred against a deteriorating price environment, but the same deteriorating environment makes the durability of those inflows an open question rather than a settled one.

The forward-looking case for XRP ETF inflows rests substantially on the CLARITY Act, which would permanently classify XRP as a commodity under U.S. federal law. The bill cleared the Senate Banking Committee in May and was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar on June 1.

Standard Chartered projects that CLARITY Act passage could trigger $4 to $8 billion in additional XRP ETF inflows by year-end, a figure representing roughly 30 to 60 times the record May monthly total. That projection is conditional on Senate floor scheduling and passage before the August recess, neither of which is guaranteed.

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XRP News: What the XRP Price-Data Divergence Actually Resolves To

If macro conditions stabilize, incoming US inflation data softens rate-hold fears, and XRP ETF inflows sustain their May trajectory into June and July, the 9:1 short-to-long position skew becomes an accelerant of a short squeeze rather than a bearish indicator.

The CLARITY Act, advancing to a Senate floor vote before the August recess, adds fuel. Standard Chartered’s $4 to $8 billion inflow projection is starting to be priced in ahead of passage, driving XRP back toward $1.50 to $1.60 near term and toward $2.00 or higher if institutional inflows accelerate. The confirming signal is a sustained daily close above $1.30, followed by a reclaim of $1.40 on volume.

If Bitcoin stabilizes between $60,000 and $65,000 without decisively reclaiming higher levels and the CLARITY Act remains on the Senate calendar without a scheduled floor vote, XRP consolidates near $1.10 to $1.25. Whale accumulation continues quietly but finds no near-term catalyst.

The setup builds without resolving. The confirming signal is ETF inflows news holding positive week-over-week without acceleration, and XRP maintaining $1.08 as an unbroken floor.

If Bitcoin tests the Polymarket-implied $55,000 level, currently assigned 64% probability, a renewed round of crypto liquidations forces even high-conviction XRP holders to reduce exposure. XRP’s 0.87x correlation to Bitcoin’s recent move implies a price near $1.05 at $55,000.

A test of $50,000, assigned 51% probability, pushes XRP below $1.00. Below that, structural support sits at $0.95, with the $0.75 to $0.85 zone representing historical cycle lows. The confirming signal is a daily close below $1.08 on elevated volume accompanied by ETF inflow reversal.

The leading indicator across all 3 scenarios is not XRP price itself. It is the weekly ETF flow figure. Sustained reversal from inflows to outflows signals that the institutional accumulation thesis is unwinding. Continued inflows through further price weakness deepen the divergence and strengthen the eventual upside case.

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