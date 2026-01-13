Key Notes

zkSync plans to focus on real-world infrastructure to support banks and regulated institutions this year.

The roadmap highlights privacy, compliance, and system reliability as core standards for adoption.

New tools like Prividium, ZK Stack upgrades, and Airbender aim to support large-scale use.

Layer-2 protocol zkSync has outlined a clear shift toward real-world infrastructure in its 2026 roadmap.

Per the plans, the network placed banks, asset managers, and regulated firms at the center of its next phase.

The plan aims to solve privacy, control, and compliance gaps that have slowed institutional crypto use.

Ethereum L2 zkSync Sets Standards for Institutional Use

Ethereum L2 zkSync is moving beyond developer-focused scaling and turning attention to how blockchain can fit into existing financial systems.

Matter Labs co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Gluchowski shared that the 2026 roadmap is built around four fixed standards.

These include privacy by default, deterministic control, verifiable risk management, and direct access to global markets.

According to Gluchowski, earlier blockchain systems failed to meet real operational needs. Sensitive data could not be protected, systems struggled under heavy demand, and governance rules were often missing.

Ethereum L2 zkSync is positioning its network as infrastructure that can operate under the same expectations as traditional finance.

A major part of this effort is Prividium, a privacy-focused platform designed for enterprise workflows.

The tool is meant to integrate into existing systems used by banks and large firms. It supports access controls, approval processes, reporting, auditing, and links with current financial software.

The goal is to make on-chain activity feel familiar rather than disruptive.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has also made headlines recently. Vitalik Buterin emphasized that the network must pass the “walkaway test” and remain usable without core developers.

Ethereum L2 zkSync Expands Tools and Prepares for Scale

zkSync is also upgrading its ZK Stack, a toolkit that allows teams to build application-specific blockchains, receiving support from Vitalik Buterin.

The updated stack is designed to reduce complexity while offering shared liquidity and execution across networks.

An earlier upgrade called Atlas improved speed and flexibility for institutions testing on-chain operations.

Another key project is Airbender, a settlement-proving engine. Matter Labs aims for it to become a common standard for zero-knowledge virtual machines.

This would help different systems verify transactions more efficiently.

Looking ahead, the Ethereum L2 expects deeper partnerships with regulated firms.

Gluchowski said 2026 should mark the shift from early deployments to visible scale, with production systems serving tens of millions of users.

In related news, Bitmine now holds 4.17 million ETH, representing 3.45% of Ethereum’s total supply. This makes it the world’s largest corporate Ethereum holder.

