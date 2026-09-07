Harmony Shuts Down Layer-1 Chain: ONE Crypto Moving to ETH

Interesting Ethereum news: ETH trades around $2500, up a modest 0.05% on the day, as the network absorbs news that another layer-1 chain is folding into its ecosystem. Harmony, the seven-year-old Ethereum-compatible blockchain behind the ONE token, has proposed shutting down its independent chain entirely and migrating ONE to Ethereum as an ERC-20 asset.

The plan involves a final network snapshot, an airdrop to matching wallet addresses, and a hard deadline. One that leaves certain holders exposed if they miss it.

Under the proposal, Harmony would record all ONE balances at a final block and issue equivalent ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum, covering wallets, staking delegations, validator rewards, smart contracts, and exchange balances, with no manual claims required.

Multisig safes, liquidity pools, and on-chain applications cannot be migrated, and Harmony is urging users to exit all smart contracts before September 10, 2026. The move follows an August 12 exploit in which an attacker allegedly minted nearly 4 billion unauthorized ONE tokens (about 26% of total supply) pushing Harmony from damage control toward what looks like an exit strategy.

Harmony vừa đề xuất đóng Layer 1, chuyển ONE sang Ethereum và dồn nguồn lực sang AI video chỉ vài tuần sau vụ hack hơn 3 nghìn tỷ ONE. Theo kế hoạch, blockchain sẽ chốt số dư rồi đổi ONE thành token ERC-20, còn validator có thể chuyển sang vai trò AI operator.… https://t.co/EVacOo1Nlj pic.twitter.com/7il78YetTN — Faustino (@77bncvbsdcg) September 7, 2026

Ethereum’s post-Merge infrastructure has increasingly become the default landing spot for smaller chains seeking security they can’t build alone, a pattern explored in earlier coverage of Ethereum’s network evolution. Harmony’s citation of “state-sponsored attackers and AI agents” as a rationale for sunsetting also echoes broader concerns about protocol-level security that Ethereum itself has had to address across its validator and smart contract layers.

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Ethereum News: Can ETH Price Hold Its Higher-High Structure This Week?

ETH is currently priced at 2508, with intraday range between $2,492.26 and $2,534.08. Coingecko shows 24-hour volume near $11B: volume that suggests active but not frenzied trading. Analysts noted ETH entered September at $2,452 after printing its first higher high of the current cycle, a technical detail that keeps the medium-term structure tilted bullish.

Support sits in the low-$2,400s near that recent higher low; resistance clusters around the mid-$2,500s before the psychological $2,700–$3,000 band comes into play.

Bull case: a clean break above $2,534 confirms continuation toward $2,700. Base case: consolidation between $2,450 and $2,534 while the market digests Harmony migration flows. Bear case: a slide below $2,400 invalidates the higher-low structure.

LiquidChain Presale Eyes Cross-Chain Upside as Ethereum Stalls at Resistance

Despite this Ethereum news, ETH’s chart isn’t built for the kind of explosive growth that can multiply a small investment many times over. Not at a market cap north of $300 billion. That’s the trade-off with established assets: stability over breakout potential. For traders looking further out on the risk curve, early-stage infrastructure plays are where the numbers start to look different.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project positioning itself as the connective tissue between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity — a single execution environment rather than three siloed ones. The presale is priced at $0.014953 with over $961K raised so far. Its core pitch rests on a Unified Liquidity Layer and Single-Step Execution, paired with a Deploy-Once Architecture that lets developers build once and reach all three ecosystems. As always, DYOR.Research LiquidChain before Ethereum’s next resistance test plays out.

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