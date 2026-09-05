Ripple (XRP) hovered near $1.45 in the latest XRP news on Sep. 4, climbing nearly +6% over the previous day. The move came as XRP’s spot trading volume hit its highest mark since February in August.

24-hour volume has since swelled to roughly $4.77 billion, up nearly 79% on the day and pushing the volume-to-market-cap ratio above 5%. That stretch also saw Bitcoin reclaim $80,000 and the wider crypto market bounce back. The surge in volume points to renewed trader interest, though it’s not on its own proof of a lasting bullish turn, a caveat the data itself makes clear.

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

XRP News: What the XRP Spot-Volume Spike Says About Liquidity

Data shared by CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain showed XRP’s spot trading volume climbing across several major exchanges last month, reaching its highest point since February. Binance accounted for the largest share, logging about $7.28 billion in XRP trades during August, followed by Upbit at roughly $4.68 billion and Bithumb Korea at close to $2.59 billion.

Bybit processed about $1.40 billion, Gate.io around $1.33 billion, and KuCoin near $1.23 billion, while Bitget and Coinbase each came in just under the billion-dollar mark, at $918.5 million and $915.4 million, respectively. On its own, a jump in trading volume does not point to higher or lower prices ahead – it simply means more buyers and sellers are active.

Still, hitting a six-month high on volume points to a real improvement in liquidity around XRP, and if that pace holds, it could help the token absorb larger price swings going forward. That dynamic is worth tracking against XRP’s order-book depth and recent trading activity, where the gap between rising participation and confirmed price strength has been a recurring theme.

XRP traded between roughly $1.35 and $1.48 over the last day and between $1.31 and $1.48 over the last week, per the CoinGecko-sourced figures. The weekly change of just 1.4% suggests most of the recent gain came in one quick move rather than a steady climb, a pattern consistent with the token’s tendency to see sharp rallies toward $1.50 cool off rather than extend cleanly.

Broader Market Context and the Limits of the Signal

XRP’s move landed inside a wider rebound that took hold as Bitcoin pushed past $80,000 for the first time in a week, after briefly dipping to a 10-day low near $76,200 amid tension in the Middle East. That backdrop lines up with the broader pattern of Bitcoin’s resilience against recent macro pressure, which helped set the tone for altcoins during the same stretch.

Photo by Rafael Minguet Delgado on Pexels

XRP was among the bigger movers in that broader move, gaining 9% on the day and clearing $1.40, ahead of ETH’s climb toward $2,500 and BNB’s push above $720. Looking further out, XRP is up around 36% on the month, though it still sits about 49% below where it was a year ago and roughly 60% under its all-time high of $3.65, reached in July 2025.

That gap between the monthly gain and the longer-term drawdown underscores why the volume reading should be read as a participation signal rather than a trend confirmation. More buyers and sellers showing up across Ripple-linked markets on exchanges from Binance to Upbit reflects stronger engagement with XRP, and by extension with broader crypto trading volume trends, but the token’s price action over the past week – a sharp one-day jump against a much flatter seven-day change – still points to a single catalytic move rather than a steady accumulation pattern.

Whether the six-month volume high, per the latest XRP news, marks the start of a more durable liquidity shift or a temporary spike tied to the wider market’s bounce off $76,200 will likely become clearer as September trading data comes in.

EXPLORE: Crypto breakout alerts this week

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.