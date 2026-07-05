Ethereum News: ETH price is trading near $1,731 after a 13% rebound from the $1,500 support zone, and the question now is whether $1,700 holds as a floor or simply delays another leg lower. The bounce is real. Whether it has legs is a separate matter.

A June Non-Farm Payrolls print of just 57,000 jobs, against a 110K–115K consensus and well below May’s downwardly revised 129,000, weakened the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) enough to lift risk assets broadly, with ETH among the beneficiaries.

The Market Periodical flagged the short-term downtrend break from the $1,550 region as a structural shift, not just a relief rally. Macro tailwinds and a technically significant bounce are aligning, but $1,800 remains the level that separates a recovery narrative from a confirmed one.

Just did technical analysis on the jobs report If I did my calculations correctly, by 2028 there will only be one new job available each month pic.twitter.com/IhYSr1EFyy — Andrew Kuhn (@FocusedCompound) July 2, 2026

Ethereum News: Can Ethereum Price Clear $1,800 and Hold It?

ETH was changing hands at $1,731, up approximately 0.48% over the prior 24 hours at last check, with an intraday peak during the breakout leg reaching $1,786.09, a 13.17% single-session move at its most extended point.

That peak also marks the first meaningful test of the $1,780–$1,820 resistance band, a zone that has capped multiple recovery attempts since ETH lost the $2,000 handle.

Analysts note ETH is now trading above both $1,700 and the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA), with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) holding above 50, a setup that historically supports continuation toward $1,800–$1,850. A 4-hour RSI bullish divergence, where indicator lows were rising while price lows were falling, provided the early warning signal before this bounce materialized.

Immediate support layers sit at $1,650–$1,675, then deeper at $1,575–$1,600, the same zone that arrested the most recent decline. The Citi desk cut its ETH price target to $2,240, which, while bearish relative to prior estimates, still implies meaningful upside from current spot and anchors an institutional base case above $2,000.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Positioning as Ethereum Tests Key Resistance

ETH at $1,731 is a recovery, not a return. Even the bull case targets, $1,850 to $2,850, represent incremental moves from an asset that was trading above $4,000 in prior cycles. Traders rotating within crypto are increasingly looking at early-stage infrastructure projects where the valuation gap is wider and the asymmetry more pronounced.

Bitcoin Hyper is one project drawing attention. It positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) network with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, a combination that targets Bitcoin’s core constraints: slow settlement, high fees, and the absence of programmable smart contracts, without abandoning Bitcoin’s security model.

The presale has raised $32,921,487.36 at a current token price of $0.0136825, with staking rewards active for early participants.

The SVM integration is the differentiating claim, not just faster than Bitcoin’s base layer, but targeting latency performance that the project asserts beats Solana’s own throughput benchmarks. A decentralized Canonical Bridge handles BTC transfers between layers. Early-stage infrastructure presales carry meaningful execution risk; none of this is guaranteed to deliver on roadmap.

Those conducting due diligence can research Bitcoin Hyper here.

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