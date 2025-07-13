Over 10K Wallet Purchased $44K Worth of PUMP on Average

Pump.fun, a decentralized crypto launchpad on the Solana network, finally launched its long-awaited token in an Initial Coin Offering.

The PUMP ICO gained massive attention from the community and investors as its $500 million sale was sold out in just 12 minutes. The ICO was launched on July 12 at 14:00 UTC.

Notably, 23,959 unique wallets completed the know-your-customer procedure to enter the ICO. According to Adam Tehc’s Dune dashboard, only 42.3% of the addresses, 10,145 wallets, could successfully purchase PUMP tokens.

In total, 12.5% of the 1 trillion supply was sold through the ICO with an average price of $0.004 per token.

Despite the massive ICO, data shows that Pump.fun’s revenue has been on a downtrend since mid-April. On July 12, the day of the token launch, the Solana-based platform generated roughly $657,000 in revenue.

PUMP Whales Are Everywhere

While the average PUMP ICO’s buy size was $44,209, the majority of the wallets, accounting for 5,758 unique addresses, bought less than $1,000 worth of the asset.

According to Dune data, 445 addresses purchased between $100,000 and $500,000 tokens. 138 wallets accumulated between $500,000 and $1 million in PUMP tokens.

And last but not least, 202 wallets bought over $1 million of token worth in its ICO.

Whale involvement has proven to trigger FOMO (fear of missing out) among retail investors and traders.

PUMP’s value tripled to $2.5 billion a few hours after the launch. However, the token faced a quick selloff from short-term investors. The token is currently trading at $0.0078 with a market cap of $1.6 billion.

When I spot a new launch with good narrative under $5k mcap on pumpfun. pic.twitter.com/mWKZzEcl9H — Guy (@obeyguyy) July 12, 2025

Coinspeaker has put together a list of future ICO’s for those who want to stay ahead of the crypto curve.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.