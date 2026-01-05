Key Notes

ETH network processed a massive $8 trillion in stablecoin transactions in Q4 2025.

Daily transactions and active addresses both reached new all-time highs.

Analyst Ali Martinez predicted a 30% move for ETH in the near future.

Ethereum ETH $3 178 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $383.66 B Vol. 24h: $18.14 B network activity closed 2025 with a series of major milestones that indicate expanding real-world usage, despite ETH failing to make a new all-time high this cycle.

Data from Token Terminal shows stablecoin transfer volume on Ethereum surpassed $8 trillion in the fourth quarter alone, nearly double the roughly $4 trillion recorded in Q2.

BREAKING: The stablecoin transfer volume on @ethereum surpassed $8 trillion in Q4, marking a new all-time high. pic.twitter.com/CzXBO9bt0W — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) January 4, 2026

The surge came alongside a massive increase in stablecoin issuance. According to BlockWorks, total stablecoins issued on Ethereum rose about 43% over the year, up from $127 billion to $181 billion by the end of 2025.

Transactions and Users Reach Record Levels

Etherscan data shows total daily transactions on Ethereum reached an all-time high of 2.23 million in late December. Transaction activity is now up 48% year over year as well.

Token Terminal revealed that active monthly addresses reached a record 10.4 million in December, while the number of unique daily sender and receiver addresses crossed one million during the same period.

It is clear that currently, Ethereum is seeing expanding user engagement along with higher capital throughput on the network.

Dominance in Stablecoins, RWAs, 2025 Flows

RWA.xyz shows that the Ethereum network holds roughly 65% of total on-chain RWA value, estimated at $19 billion.

When layer-2 and EVM-compatible networks are included, Ethereum’s share rises above 70%.

In stablecoins, Ethereum accounts for about 57% of total issuance, maintaining a clear lead over competing networks.

Tether remains the largest issuer globally, with more than half of its circulating supply residing on Ethereum.

As per SoSoValue data, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded weekly net outflows of $161 million, indicating short-term caution among some investors.

However, CoinShares report shows that ETH attracted $12.7 billion in inflows during 2025, representing a 138% year-over-year increase and the largest gain among digital assets.

Global digital asset inflows reached US$47.2bn in 2025, just shy of the 2024 record. Bitcoin saw a 35% decline in flows, with inflows of US$26.9bn in 2025. Ethereum saw the most substantive gains, with inflows of US$12.7bn, up 138% YoY. XRP and Solana saw a rise of 500%… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 5, 2026

A 30% Move Coming?

According to analyst Ali Martinez, Ethereum’s daily chart shows a tightening symmetrical triangle, with price currently hovering near $3,128.

Such formations historically resolve with an explosive breakout with price exiting the narrowing range.

A confirmed breakout above the descending trendline could result in a retest of the $3,900-$4,100 zone, roughly 30% above current levels, based on the height of the prior range.

On the other hand, a pullback below the ascending support would expose the $2,200-$2,300 support region, also near a 30% move from present prices.

