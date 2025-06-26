Ethereum Price Eyes $2,800 Breakout as Call Options Dominate June 27 Expiry

Key Notes

Call options dominate with 770 contracts at $2,500 and 647 at $2,450, indicating strong bullish sentiment among traders.

Ethereum has reclaimed the 50-day EMA at $2,425 and is testing resistance near $2,520-$2,600 that could trigger a move to $2,800.

Put interest remains limited with only 665 contracts at $2,425, suggesting minimal defensive positioning ahead of expiry.

Ethereum ETH $2 426 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $293.31 B Vol. 24h: $13.94 B is drawing strong trader interest as the June 27 options expiry nears, with open interest piling up at key bullish strikes.

According to Deribit data, call options at the $2,500 and $2,450 levels now lead with 770 and 647 contracts, respectively, marking them as the most active bullish bets heading into expiry.

ETH price currently trades around $2,438, and the growing concentration near those levels suggests traders are positioning for a breakout. Implied volatility for at-the-money options is hovering around 47%, while the $2,500 strike carries a slightly elevated IV near 56.7%. This reflects expectations of short-term price movement and potential volatility spikes.

On the put side, open interest is thinner by comparison. The highest concentration appears at $2,425, where 665 contracts are open, and $2,450 with 217 contracts, forming a soft short-term support zone. Overall, positioning favors upside, with limited defensive hedging on the downside.

Speculative bets are also appearing at deep out-of-the-money strikes above $3,000, with some contracts showing implied volatility close to 999%.

Ethereum Eyes $2,800 After EMA Reclaim

Ethereum price recently bounced from the $2,220–$2,250 support area and reclaimed the 50-day EMA at $2,425. Price is now compressing just under the $2,520–$2,600 resistance zone – an area that repeatedly rejected upside attempts throughout May and early June.

A close above this resistance could trigger a move toward $2,800 and possibly $3,100, aligning with historical supply zones and failed breakout levels. The daily RSI is currently flat near 47, while parabolic SAR dots have flipped below price for the first time in two weeks, suggesting a transition toward bullish momentum.

Volatility is expanding into expiry, with ETH price testing the median Bollinger Band around $2,518. If price breaks cleanly on volume, the next leg could aim for $2,793 or higher in the days following the expiry.

