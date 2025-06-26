XRP Price Drops 5% After Judge Torres Denies Ripple-SEC Settlement Request

Key Notes

Judge Torres rejected the proposed $50 million settlement modification, stating private deals cannot erase public judgments.

Ripple's Chief Legal Officer confirmed two paths forward: withdraw appeals or proceed through traditional appeals process.

Technical analysis shows XRP testing $2.00 support level with potential stabilization before further downside movement.

Ripple XRP $2.13 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $125.85 B Vol. 24h: $2.46 B price tumbled 5% on Thursday, June 26, emerging as the worst performer among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies amid renewed legal uncertainty. With negative sentiment surrounding Ripple’s ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit intensifying, technical indicators suggest further downside potential before XRP finds meaningful support levels.

Ripple (XRP) Price Dives 5% in 24 Hours as US Judge Denies Lifting Injunction

Ripple (XRP) price dipped 5% on Thursday, June 26, emerging the worst performer among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies. After a positive start of the week, top assets like Bitcoin BTC $107 616 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $23.88 B , Ethereum ETH $2 439 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $294.45 B Vol. 24h: $16.12 B , Solana SOL $142.5 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $76.10 B Vol. 24h: $3.70 B and BNB $645.5 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $94.17 B Vol. 24h: $629.88 M are all consolidating on recent gains after Trump announced a ceasefire, halting the crisis escalating between Israel and Iran, posting less than 1% dips on the daily chart.

XRP’s latest price setback, came after the US District Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request filed by both Ripple and the SEC to modify the terms of their ongoing legal settlement, according to The Block.

In a ruling that surprised many market participants, the Judge referenced the SEC’s previous position that Ripple would likely continue to violate securities laws.

“None of this has changed, and the parties hardly pretend that it has. Nevertheless, they now claim that it is in the public interest to cut the Civil Penalty by sixty percent and vacate the permanent injunction entered less than a year ago,” Torres stated.

The proposed agreement would have allowed the US SEC and Ripple to dissolve the injunction against the company, with $50 million of the original $75 million fine going to the SEC and the remaining $25 million being distributed to Ripple. However, Judge Torres found this arrangement insufficient to meet the legal standards required for such modifications.

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Hint 2 Paths Forward after Latest Ruling

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty acknowledged the court’s decision while maintaining optimism about XRP’s regulatory status. Based on Alderoty’s latest posts on June 26, the judge now offered two clear paths forward: Ripple and the SEC can either withdraw their appeals and accept the current judgment, or proceed through the traditional appeals process to challenge the decision.

With this, the ball is back in our court. The Court gave us two options: dismiss our appeal challenging the finding on historic institutional sales—or press forward with the appeal. Stay tuned. Either way, XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged. In the meantime,… https://t.co/edHNbMzYbZ — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) June 26, 2025

This binary choice leaves little room for the collaborative settlement approach both parties had hoped to pursue.

CNBC reporter Eleanor Terrett provided crucial context on the ruling’s implications, noting that Judge Torres’s message centers on the principle that private deals cannot erase public judgments. Her analysis highlighted the court’s position that the existing judgment continues to serve the public interest.

🚨NEW: Judge Torres’s message in the ruling is that private deals don’t erase public judgments and her judgment still serves the public interest. “The parties do not have the authority to agree not to be bound by a court’s final judgment… They have not come close to doing so… https://t.co/Jt5STl3nWt — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 26, 2025

“The parties do not have the authority to agree not to be bound by a court’s final judgment… They have not come close to doing so here,” Terrett quoted from the ruling.

Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: Support Levels Under Pressure

From a technical analysis perspective, XRP’s 5% decline has pushed the token below the critical $2.10 resistance level, with immediate support being tested around the $2.00 psychological level. The negative momentum generated by the legal setback has amplified selling pressure, particularly among institutional holders who remain sensitive to regulatory developments.

As seen below, XRP is trading between the lower Bollinger band ($2.03) and the middle band ($2.20), suggesting limited downside potential. The narrowing bands indicate reduced volatility, which could signal consolidation rather than continued selling pressure.

Parabolic SAR Dots remain above the candlesticks, confirming downward pressure persists. However, the proximity to current price levels suggests this bearish signal may be weakening.

RSI is currently at 43.82, the index shows that XRP is approaching oversold territory but has not yet bottomed out. This level typically precedes short-term bounces in healthy markets.

XRP may stabilize around $2.00 in the short term, with this psychological level serving as crucial support. If it breaks below $2.00, the next strong support lies around $1.95, coinciding with previous consolidation zones. Conversely, a move back above $2.20 is required to revive bullish momentum and potentially target the $2.35 resistance level.

