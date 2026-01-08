Ethereum Price Prediction: 129,100 ETH Vanishes from CEXs – Could a Major Breakout Be Hours Away?

Data from Coinglass shows Binance accounting for the bulk of withdrawals, with more than 123,200 ETH leaving the exchange, followed by Bybit and OKX. Gate was the only major platform to record a notable inflow, adding just over 5,700 ETH.

Large exchange outflows are typically associated with investors moving assets into self-custody or long-term storage. While not a guarantee of upside, the scale and concentration of withdrawals point to reduced short-term sell pressure.

Network Scaling Narrative

Meanwhile Ethereum continues to expand its data capacity through incremental but meaningful protocol upgrades. Earlier this week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said recent updates have reshaped the network into a fundamentally more powerful system.

The latest change is focused on Ethereum’s blob mechanism, which ensures transaction data from Layer 2 rollups is reliably published on the base layer. On Tuesday evening, the second Blob Parameter Only fork raised the network’s blob target from 10 to 14 and the blob limit from 15 to 21.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Critical Structure Holds, Move to $10,000 Starting?

Ethereum is currently trading near $3,200 after pulling back from the $4,400-$4,600 supply zone marked by repeated weekly rejections. Price remains above a rising long-term trendline since early 2024.

As per the chart below, RSI remains near neutral territory, while MACD shows early signs of compression following the recent correction.

If ETH breaks out of the upper trendline, a rally towards the $4,400 resistance is very likely.

Even if the broader market continues to rally and Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs, Ether could possibly claim a new ATH at $10,000 in 2026.

However, if the resistance at $4,400 holds, prices will see a pullback with a major demand zone around the $2,400-$2,600 region, a potential drop of 20-25% from current levels.

New Bitcoin Hyper Presale Uses Solana Tech to Supercharge Bitcoin with DeFi, Games, and Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new presale project that makes Bitcoin faster and more usable by plugging it into Solana’s powerful tech.

While Ethereum consolidates, Bitcoin Hyper is already grabbing attention.

The project has raised over $30 million so far, showing strong demand from early investors.

Bitcoin is great for holding value, but it’s slow, expensive, and hard to build apps on.

Bitcoin Hyper fixes that by creating a faster network that connects to Bitcoin, letting users trade, stake, and even play blockchain games with their BTC.

You can buy $HYPER early by visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a supported wallet (such as Best Wallet).

You can swap existing crypto in the wallet, or use a debit/credit card and complete your $HYPER purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.