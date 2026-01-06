PEPE Price Prediction: PEPE Is Building Strong Support at This Level – Next Move Could Triple Your Money

The token is now back toward the $0.0000068 area while the broader relief rally across crypto markets pushed the global market cap to $3.2 trillion.

With a market capitalization near $2.87 billion, PEPE now sits at a very important zone that has repeatedly acted as a long-term support area.

PEPE Price Analysis: A Compression Phase or Breakout Next?

The daily chart below shows price stabilizing above the blue support band. Each prior visit to this region produced multi-month rebounds.

As long as PEPE remains above this base, investors still have hope for an extension of the rally.

PEPE currently trades within a broad ascending base that has developed since late 2024. Higher lows remain intact despite several failed breakout attempts near the white horizontal resistance zone around $0.000015.

Those rejections pushed prices down and forced weak hands out. Meanwhile, the rising diagonal trendline visible on the chart continues to act as dynamic support.

The daily RSI has pushed back into the upper range after months of sideways behavior, which means buyers are back in action.

Previous rallies that started from similar RSI zones extended far beyond initial resistance levels.

The MACD histogram also shows a positive shift, with momentum turning positive after a prolonged flat period. A clean reclaim of the $0.000015 region would open the door toward the prior cycle high near $0.000028. From current levels, that move represents roughly a 3x surge.

On the other hand, a loss of the $0.000006 support band would weaken the bullish thesis. A breakdown below this zone could send PEPE back toward the $0.000004 area, where buyers previously stepped in during late 2024.

Triple Your Money?

Based on the above analyst, PEPE could triple your money but it is important to note that meme coins and crypto in general carry extreme risks and are volatile assets.

However, as long as Bitcoin and large-cap assets remain stable, capital rotation into high-beta meme assets remains likely and PEPE could 3x your money, provided the fundamentals remain stable.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.