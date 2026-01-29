Key Notes

XRP trades 25% below its 200-day MA near $2.54 amid weak long-term momentum.

Buyers are preventing a breakdown, but upside strength remains limited.

Holding the $1.80-$1.85 support zone is important for XRP to avoid turning bearish.

XRP XRP $1.87 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $113.95 B Vol. 24h: $2.80 B is trading near $1.88, 25% down from its 200-day moving average of around $2.54.

The gap shows that recent upside attempts have not been strong enough to shift the broader trend. Analysts see this as a corrective structure with no confirmed uptrend in the near-term.

According to data by CryptoQuant, buyers are active enough to prevent a breakdown, but not strong enough to reach key long-term levels before February.

The cryptocurrency is down by around 40% in the past year and lost $66 billion in market cap.

XRP’s 30-day Sharpe Ratio currently sits at 0.034, a level close to zero. This means returns over the past month barely cover risk, a typical condition during consolidation phases.

Analysts say XRP would need a clear breakout above the 2.50-2.55 level to confirm structural upside.

XRP needs to hold the $1.80-$1.85 support zone. A failure to hold this level could turn the altcoin bearish.

XRP Price Speculation Versus Utility Narrative

Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah recently said XRP remains one of the most misunderstood assets in the financial system. He criticized hype-driven price targets and short-term timelines.

According to Aljarrah, XRP is built to operate above debt-based systems and support global settlement.

The expert believes that high price expectations hide XRP’s role as a neutral settlement layer rather than a speculative instrument.

He said true price revaluation comes with real-world financial flows, regulation, and tokenized infrastructure.

RippleX Global Partner Success Lead Luke Judges noted the growing activity in Ripple’s ecosystem.

To ensure complete clarity: the RLUSD team consistently prioritizes the XRPL in every centralised exchange engagement. While some exchanges may complete their Ethereum technical integration first, simply because they have existing infrastructure for that network, making it a… — LJ (@luke_judges) January 29, 2026

RLUSD, Ripple’s stablecoin, holds a market cap near 1.33 billion dollars. RippleX leadership confirms that all upcoming exchange listings either support XRPL at launch or commit to full integration. This strengthens network usage and infrastructure over time.

This ongoing expansion supports the utility case around XRP but has not yet translated into price surge.

