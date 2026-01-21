Ethereum Price Prediction: Top Analyst Predicts Breakout Is Just Moments Away – All-Time High Coming Soon?

The $3,400 zone continues to act as a major resistance, with weekly candles showing multiple rejections at that range.

Still, analyst Ali Martinez believes Ethereum could be gearing up for a significant rally, as on-chain activity surges.

Before bulls can take control, though, reclaiming $3,000 remains the crucial first step.

Is Ethereum $ETH preparing for a bullish breakout? pic.twitter.com/nlysjq1saN — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 19, 2026

On-Chain Activity and ETF Demand

As per Martinez, network activity shot up in early January. Daily active addresses doubled in two weeks and now sit above 800,000. At the same time, spot Ethereum ETFs added about 158,545 ETH since late December, worth roughly $520 million at current prices.

This flow removes liquid supply from the market. Fewer coins on exchanges mean less sell pressure during corrections. That is why dips stay shallow for the second-largest cryptocurrency.

ETH Price Analysis: Support Needs to Hold for Higher Prices to Come

Ethereum remains in a key compression zone, but bulls are still in control as long as weekly closes hold above $2,800.

On-chain cost data shows intense demand between $2,772 and $3,109. This support band has already absorbed several sharp pullbacks, suggesting buyers are defending this range aggressively.

If ETH can close a weekly candle above $3,400 and flip that level into support, the chart opens up a clean move toward $4,000.

Longer term, the projection points to a target of $14,000–$15,000 if momentum continues.

However, if Ethereum fails to break $3,400 and loses the $2,800 level, momentum shifts to the bears.

That would place $2,100 as the next major support zone, implying a potential 26% drawdown and extended sideways action.

