XRP ETFs saw a $53M outflow, led by Grayscale’s GXRP.XRP’s price struggles below $2, risking further declines to $1.Crypto market sentiment turned bearish amid geopolitical tensions and macro uncertainty.

The spot XRP ETFs trading in the US experienced their largest single-day outflow, totaling $53 million, as the broader crypto market faces significant selling pressure.

Since their launch in mid-November, Ripple XRP $1.95 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $118.72 B Vol. 24h: $3.79 B funds had shown strong performance and steady inflows.

However, on January 20, the funds recorded only their second net outflow since inception.

XRP’s price continues to struggle amid market weakness, currently trading at around $1.90.

Spot XRP ETFs Saw Over $53 Million in Outflows

U.S.-listed spot XRP ETFs posted their second net outflow, shedding $53.31 million on January 20, according to data from SoSoValue.

The withdrawals were largely driven by Grayscale’s GXRP ETF, which recorded $55.39 million in redemptions.

In contrast, Franklin’s XRPZ ETF saw $2.07 million in net inflows.

XRP ETFs from Canary, Bitwise, and 21Shares reported no inflows on the day. This marks the second net outflow event this month, following $40.8 million in earlier outflows led by the 21Shares XRP ETF (TOXR).

Apart from the XRP ETFs, crypto ETFs for other digital assets like Bitcoin BTC $89 764 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $59.38 B and Ethereum ETH $2 986 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $360.64 B Vol. 24h: $31.56 B also saw significant outflows on January 20.

The broader crypto market turned bearish amid rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties.

XRP Must Reclaim $2 to Avoid Further Losses

Crypto commentator Cilinix warned that XRP remains technically vulnerable while trading below the $2 level.

He argued that the move signals a breakdown from a 14-month trading range.

Cilinix said that unless XRP’s price reclaims $2, the next downside levels to watch are $1.60, $1.25, and $1.00.

He added that the setup could deteriorate quickly if the price fails to recover the former support zone.

I think it makes sense to remind you that… as long as $XRP is trading below $2 TECHNICALLY we are losing the 14 month range and TECHNICALLY the next targets are 1.6 > 1.25 > 1.00 Things can get very ugly for $XRP if we don't see a reclaim, I wish us all good luck pic.twitter.com/nvnXyFouzX — Cilinix (@cilinixcrypto) January 21, 2026

After ending 2025 on a weak note, XRP kicked off 2026 with a sharp rally, climbing roughly 31% in six days to a January high of $2.41.

The surge boosted bullish sentiment as XRP outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana SOL $129.8 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $73.51 B Vol. 24h: $5.21 B .

During this period, it also reclaimed the third spot in market cap, overtaking coins like BNB BNB $887.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $121.29 B Vol. 24h: $3.14 B .

XRP has since retraced a significant portion of those gains. At the time of writing, the token is trading near $1.91, down about 20.7% from its January 6 peak.

XRP briefly fell to $1.84 on January 19, wiping out its year-to-date gains before a rebound lifted its YTD performance to roughly 3.8%.

