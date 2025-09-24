Key Notes

Tom Lee expects the price of Bitcoin to reach $250,000 by the end of the year and predicts that Ethereum’s price will follow.

Since shifting to an Ethereum-focused treasury model, BitMine’s market capitalization has surged from $37.6 million in June to $9.45 billion.

Lee compared BitMine to MicroStrategy, noting both firms function like large-cap stocks and are likely to attract passive inflows.

While the Ethereum price has faced strong selling pressure, falling below $4,200, BitMine Technologies' Tom Lee remains bullish on ETH and expects a rally to $12,000-$15,000 by the end of the year.

This means that ETH could see another 200% rally, during Q4 2025.

Ethereum Price Can See 3X Upside Amid Wall Street Adoption

During his latest interview, BitMine Technologies chairman Tom Lee described Ethereum as a “truly neutral chain,” adding that the platform is likely to attract growing support from both Wall Street and the White House.

His comments come after BitMine added 264K ETF earlier this week, taking its total holdings to 2.14 million ETF, worth over $11 billion.

Tom Lee added that both the White House and Congress, which have adopted a more pro-crypto stance under the Trump administration, appear to be focusing primarily on Ethereum.

He also shared a probable intersection taking place between artificial intelligence and Ethereum.

At the Korea Blockchain Week 2025’s Impact conference, Lee said:

“So when I look at that, combined with agentic AI and robots that are really gonna create the need for a token economy for robots, a lot of that will happen on Ethereum. In fact, President Trump today just talked about how he needs proof-of-human to protect us, and a lot of that work is going to be done on Ethereum.”

The BitMine chairman stated that he expects Ethereum to surpass its previous highs, with “real price discovery” occurring between $12,000 and $15,000.

Comparing BitMine With MicroStrategy

Tom Lee has drawn a comparison of his Bitmain Technologies with Michael Saylor's Microstrategy. Both these companies are the largest crypto treasury firms, for ETH and Bitcoin, respectively.

Since shifting to an Ethereum-focused treasury model, BitMine’s market capitalization has surged from around $37.6 million in June to approximately $9.45 billion.

The company now holds 2.15 million ETH, making it the largest Ethereum treasury globally and the second-largest crypto treasury overall.

BitMine dominates a significant portion of trading volume in the market, reflecting strong institutional interest.

Lee stated that both companies have effectively transformed into large-cap stocks. He believes that the two firms will attract passive inflows as they are incorporated into major indices during the upcoming rebalancing.

