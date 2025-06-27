ETH Price Gearing Up? Analysts Hint at Massive Surge Ahead

Key Notes

Ether could see further upside in the coming weeks if it manages to hold above the crucial $2,400 level.

ETH has tested a key resistance band several times, gearing up for a potential breakout.

A breakdown could signal weakness in the push toward untapped weekly highs.

ETH $2 450 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $295.80 B Vol. 24h: $14.90 B is trading near $2,450, with traders watching whether it can hold above the crucial $2,400 level, a point that may determine the next major price move in the coming weeks.

Notably, the second-largest cryptocurrency has repeatedly tested the resistance zone between $2,720 and $2,860 since May. Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe noted these retests have been building “stamina” for a potential breakout.

So far, so good for $ETH. Holding above this crucial range low and we're likely going to be testing the other side of the range in the upcoming weeks. pic.twitter.com/wgkDmyiPlN — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 26, 2025

He added that investors may see liquidity taken below $2,233 before an upward rally, hinting at a possible short-term pullback.

If Ethereum manages to clear its major resistance zone, it could target a rally toward the $4,000 level last seen in December.

Popular analyst Degen Hardy noted that he will continue to hold his long position as long as Ethereum remains above the $2,400 mark. He explained that a breakdown from this level could indicate that bulls are struggling to reclaim untapped weekly highs.

$ETH UPDATE 📊 Still in my LONG position as long as we hold above this zone ($2.4K) Will cut it if we break down, bulls are struggling to get to the untapped weekly above. Watching closely, lock in profits if you haven't done so already. pic.twitter.com/Psg9VdF7I4 — Hardy (@Degen_Hardy) June 27, 2025

Smart Money Pours Into ETH

Meanwhile, on-chain data shows that large buyers continue to accumulate Ether. Glassnode shows that whales purchased 1 million ETH on June 16, marking the largest single-day buy since 2018.

Whales bought nearly 1,000,000 $ETH in ONE DAY The LARGEST daily buy since 2018 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dKjMzVjVoN — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) June 26, 2025

Retail interest is also gaining momentum, with spot Ether ETFs recording over $200 million in inflows this week. However, on June 26, they recorded a net outflow of $26.46 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading near $2,450, down approximately 2% in the past day. ETH shorts remain at elevated levels, leading to speculation about a potential short squeeze if sellers are forced to exit rapidly.

ETH Price Outlook, $4,000 Next?

On the daily ETH price chart, Ethereum is consolidating close to the Bollinger Bands’ midline (20-day SMA). This indicates a potential for expansion, opening pathways to $3,200 and $4,000.

The RSI is around the neutral zone and a rise above 50 could signal bullish strength. However, if ETH loses $2,400 support, a retest of lower zones could increase the risk of a sharper correction.

Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative, but the narrowing gap between the MACD line and the signal line hints at a potential bullish crossover if momentum improves. Traders should watch for key support levels at $2,400 and $2,233.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.