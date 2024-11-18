ETHGlobal Hackathon: Crypto Dominates as 10 Finalists Showcase Gaming, AI Agents, and DAO Tools

As ETHGlobal draws the curtain on its Bangkok event, anticipation is already brewing for its next hackathon.

Gaming secured four spots among the top ten projects at ETHGlobal Bangkok.

AI agents are revolutionizing DAO tools and blockchain operations.

ETHGlobal, a firm that organizes Ethereum-focused events, has held its latest hackathon after Devcon in Bangkok, Thailand. Through the event, ETHGlobal was able to put together some of the brightest minds in the blockchain technology industry.

According to reports from the conference, a team of judges reviewed about 713 projects from various developers. These developers were aiming to win a share of the $750,000 prize pool that ETHGlobal had put down for the event.

Interestingly, the prize was the largest in the history of ETHGlobal. This meant that developers came with their A games as they submitted mind-blowing achievements in gaming, AI agents, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) tools, and more to compete.

Projects in Gaming and DAOs Lead the Way at Latest ETHGlobal Hackathon

The panel of judges from the weekend’s event was made up of industry experts such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Aave founder Stani Kulechov. However, of the ten projects that stood out to judges during the selection, gaming was a winning theme.

For context, four gaming projects were among the finalists, showcasing the creative ways by which blockchain technology is being used in entertainment. The gaming projects that secured the finalist spots are Metaloot, LootGO, BubbleWars, and Dark Factory.

Another category of projects that made the spotlight was DAO tools, which are made to improve the functionality of DAOs. MiniDAO and DAOGenie are two notable projects that came up in this category. While MiniDAO uses a Telegram bot to manage wallets collectively, DAOGenie employs AI to automate tasks such as making purchases, and donations and executing group decisions based on votes.

AI Agents and Blockchain Infrastructure Innovations Also Feature

Other than gaming and DAO tools, AI integration was another noticeable winner. Though the category may not have had numerous projects represent it, Industry.ai, where four specialized AI agents team up to handle complex blockchain operations, was well-noticed among the finalists.

Reacting to this, ETHGlobal judge Will Binns hinted that tokenization and AI agents might even be two trends currently shaping the crypto space. However, those words appear to have come from his discovery during the just-concluded review. The Base core developer wrote partly on X:

“There are two distinct trends I’m seeing in the hundreds of projects I’m looking at — Tokenization and AI Agents.”

Other projects on the top 10 list were blockchain infrastructure to Decentralized Science (DeSci). Zubernetes and ETHPark-QR made the list, and so did Cat in a Box, a platform that allows users to share private data securely and participate in DeSci.

What’s Next?

As ETHGlobal draws the curtain on its Bangkok event, anticipation is already brewing for its next hackathon. The next event has been scheduled to take place in April 2025. That is, in Taipei alongside ETHTaipei.

