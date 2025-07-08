Two More Reasons for Another Bull Market: Binance, ETH Whales

Key Notes

Binance saw massive outflows within the first week of July.

Ethereum whales are optimistic, with a $500 million buying spree.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the consolidation zone.

Investors see an accumulation opportunity while the cryptocurrency market hovers in a low-volatility range.

According to data provided by DefiLlama, Binance, one of the top crypto exchanges by daily trading volume, saw a net outflow of $1.22 billion over the past week.

Most of the outflows, worth $932 million, surfaced in the last 24 hours alone.

OKX, a leading crypto exchange, also recorded a net outflow of $340 million in the past seven days.

Historically, outflows from centralized exchanges, especially Binance, which has high liquidity for traders aiming to cash out, have shown long-term accumulation and investors’ optimism for a potential bull run.

Whales and Institutions Go Bullish

Ali Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, posted on X that Ethereum ETH $2 559 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $308.90 B Vol. 24h: $16.38 B whales, holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH, purchased 200,000 ETH over the weekend, on July 5 and 6.

Moreover, the Japanese Bitcoin BTC $108 323 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $26.26 B treasury firm Metaplanet bought 2,205 BTC, worth nearly $240 million, on July 7.

The US-based spot BTC exchange-traded funds added to the optimism with a net inflow of $216.5 million on July 7.

The strong whale accumulation and CEX outflows, combined with the institutional purchase, will likely trigger another bull run for the crypto market.

However, it’s important to note that the macroeconomic situation is still not clear. For instance, a bearish US Consumer Price Index announcement, scheduled for July 15, could trigger fear and vice versa.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.