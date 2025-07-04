Key Notes

Despite recent gains in BTC and ETH, analysts at Greeks.Live highlight unusual derivatives activity with mixed signals.

The put-call ratios of 1.05 (BTC) and 1.25 (ETH) suggest bearish sentiment, with more traders hedging against downside risk.

Bitcoin must stay above $108,890 to secure a bullish weekly close, while Ethereum is attempting to reclaim the $2,500 support level.

Just as US President Donald Trump is about to sign the “Big Beautiful Bill,” raising the debt ceiling by another $5 trillion, a massive $3.6 billion in Bitcoin BTC $109 057 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $22.97 B and Ethereum ETH $2 554 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $308.28 B Vol. 24h: $17.19 B options are expiring today, after a bullish week in the crypto market.

As per the data from the derivatives platform Deribit, a total of 27,384 Bitcoin options contracts will expire on July 4, with a notional value of $2.98 billion. This is a significant drop from last week’s expiry of 139,390 contracts. Furthermore, the put-call ratio is currently at 1.05 with a total of 14,010 put contracts and 13,373 call contracts.

The put-call ratio above 1.0 highlights a bearish outlook, with more investors hedging against potential price declines than betting on upward movement.

On the other hand, a total of 237,278 Ethereum options contracts are about to expire with a notional value of $610 million. Moreover, 131,881 put contracts outweigh 105,397 call contracts, resulting in a put-to-call ratio of 1.25.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have registered gains over the past week, with bullish optimism on the rise.

https://t.co/n0OcjSGEsP Community Daily Digest Published: 2025-07-03 Overall Market Sentiment The group shows a mixed sentiment with tactical bearishness in the short term but maintains underlying bullish conviction, particularly around key resistance levels like 90k and 102k.… — Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) July 3, 2025

Where’s bitcoin and ethereum price heading next?

Bitcoin seems to be flirting at $109,000 as bulls and bears find each other at a crossroads. According to crypto analyst Rekt Capital, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hold above $108,890 through the end of the week to secure a bullish weekly close above its final major resistance level. A successful close above this threshold could set the stage for continued upward momentum.

#BTC Bitcoin just needs to stay above $108890 for the rest of the week to position itself for a bullish Weekly Close above the final major resistance (red)$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/u1YrxcmU6t pic.twitter.com/GU873pDqIo — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 3, 2025

On the other hand, veteran market analyst Arthur Hayes expects a Bitcoin price crash to $90,000 ahead of the Jackson Hole event in August.

Similarly, Crypto analyst Rekt Capital noted a strong turnaround in Ethereum (ETH) price action, as the asset attempts to reclaim the recently lost ~$2,500 support level.

$ETH Quite the turnaround as Ethereum tries to actually position itself for a reclaim of the recently lost ~$2500 support Upcoming Weekly Close will dictate whether ETH confirms positioning in its Range or attempts a retest of ~$2500 back into support#ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/2ky7C6vocJ pic.twitter.com/jhxkfQHkvf — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 3, 2025

The upcoming weekly close will be critical in determining whether ETH successfully re-establishes itself within its prior trading range or merely retests the $2,500 mark without confirmation. Traders are closely watching for a decisive move that could signal the next directional shift.

