Ethereum to Bring Gas Cap, Whale Activity Signals $3,500

Ethereum ETH $2 572 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $310.34 B Vol. 24h: $12.40 B has started the week on a strong note, bouncing back from its weekend dip and briefly crossing $2,600 earlier on Monday. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $2,585, up by 2.8% in the last 24 hours.

ETH’s 24-hour trading volume has surged by 70% to $15.14 billion, reflecting renewed interest in the market.

The rise comes amid ecosystem optimism as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced a new proposal, EIP-7983, during the Ethereum Community Conference.

The proposal would enforce a protocol-level gas cap on individual transactions. It aims to enhance Ethereum’s long-term stability, security, and compatibility with emerging technologies.

Vitalik explained that Ethereum and the crypto space need “practical, user-centered safeguards” as they move toward mass adoption.

A protocol-level gas cap would protect users from spikes in transaction fees while ensuring Ethereum remains accessible and decentralized.

Whale Movements Signal Confidence

On-chain data from The Data Nerd shows that whale address 0x1fc withdrew 1,900 ETH, worth around $4.86 million, from Binance to stake.

2 hours ago, a whale 0x1fc withdrew 1,900 $ETH (~$4.86M) from #Binance and staked them all Just now, he hodls totally 6,989 $ETH at avg entry ~$2,507. Address:https://t.co/eGTBWRX43L pic.twitter.com/g5S8KnMSEh — The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) July 7, 2025

The exchange exit move suggests a notable accumulation trend, indicating whales are preparing for a bullish leg. Interestingly, the whale currently holds a total of 6,989 ETH at an average entry of around $2,507.

Ether price has been following a Wyckoff accumulation pattern since early June, with a local top near $2,900 and a capitulation below $2,100.

Popular crypto analyst Cas Abbe noted that if ETH manages a daily close above $2,800, it could reach $3,500 within weeks.

$ETH is perfectly following its Wyckoff accumulation pattern. A local top at $2.9K happened exactly along with a capitulation below $2,100. Now, ETH is moving up again and the short-term target is $2,800. If ETH manages a daily close above $2.8K, $3.5K ETH will happen within a… pic.twitter.com/4SprYqmrij — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) July 6, 2025

ETH Price to Surge?

On the daily ETH price chart, the RSI is suggesting neutral-to-bullish momentum with room to move before hitting overbought levels.

Bollinger Bands are tightening near $2,580, hinting at an impending breakout. The upper band around $2,645 acts as a resistance with a near-term target of $2,900–$3,000. However, traders should eye the lower band, with $2,300 support acting as a strong buy zone.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows a fresh bullish crossover, with the MACD line moving above the signal line. Though flat, the green histograms suggest growing market growth.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.